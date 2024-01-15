Fill your mouth with sweets this Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti is a harvest festival that is cherished across India in various regional flavours. Known as Uttarayan in Gujarat, Lohri and Maghi in Punjab, Magh Bihu in Assam, and Pongal in South India, each state adds its unique touch to the festivities. Food, as in any Indian festival, plays a central role and Makar Sankranti is no exception. The festival is celebrated with a range of mouth-watering dishes made from seasonal and local produce.

As we usher in the festival of harvest, here are three delightful traditional recipes recommended by Chef Kunal Kapoor to elevate your celebration on this auspicious day. From savoury options to sweet treats, make the festival a burst of flavours with these appetizing delicacies.

TIL GUR LADOO

Ingredients

l 1½ cups Sesame seeds

l 1 tbsp Desi Ghee or 1/3rdtbsp Saffola Gold Oil

l 1 ¼ cup of grated Gur (Jaggery)

l 1tsp Cardamom powder

Steps to Follow:

Begin by toasting the sesame seeds on medium heat. Keep stirring while toasting to maintain an even heat distribution. Once toasted, transfer to another container to cool. Heat a pan and add the ghee or Saffola Gold oil in it. Next, add in the jaggery and begin melting it on low heat. Once, the jaggery starts foaming, cook for about a minute. We need to cook the jaggery to a softball stage. To check this, keep a bowl of cold water along. Drop a bit of the cooking jaggery into the water. On cooling, the jaggery should have formed a soft ball that is not too sticky and holds a bit of its shape. To check the structure and density, drop the ball of jaggery on the working surface. It should make a tiny thud sound. At the softball stage, mix the toasted sesame into the pan. Turn off the flame and mix the sesame quickly into the jaggery. Once mixed well, add the cardamom powder. Finally, allow the mixture to cool to the point that it is easy to hold in your hand. Do not over-cool the mixture, otherwise it will harden and set. Wet your hand and then using a spoon put a small portion of the mixture in your hand. Be careful as it still maybe hot. Gently shape the mixture into a ball using wet hands.

PEANUT CHIKKI

Ingredients

l Gur (grated) – 2 cups

l Desi ghee or Saffola Gold oil – for greasing

l Peanuts (unsalted) – 2 cups

Steps to follow:

Heat a pan and add peanuts to roast them lightly. Remove and gently crush them to split them. Keep them aside. In a fresh pan add jaggery and then place it on low heat. Allow the jaggery to melt and start boiling. Once, it changes colour take a spoonful of molten jaggery and drop it in cold water. Remove the piece of jaggery from the water and check if it crackles between the teeth with a cracking sound. Also, ensure it is not chewy. At this stage, add the peanuts and mix them thoroughly. On a chopping board or a marble top, grease lightly with desi ghee or Saffola Gold oil. Remove the hot peanuts onto this greased surface and using a metal plate or a greased plastic film on top, firm press it to spread it. Roll out the mixture thin using a rolling pin. Shape them into round ones. Allow it to completely cool and once hardened serve.