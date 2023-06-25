All the way back to 90's: Telugu Medium kitchen

Unlike, educational institutions, it's so surprising for a restuarant to be labelled as Telugu medium in the today's modern world. Though it's doesn't offer Telugu as the medium of instruction but it truly justifies it's name for the authentic South Indian cusinines especially Telangana and Andhra.





With the aim to evoke nostalgic and earthly vibes among the food lovers, the restaurant is designed with shallow domes and vaults with adorn the ceiling. The earthly colours and brick walls transport us back to 90s. The dark wood chairs resemble the ones used by the staff in schools or colleges.There is medium size pool in the middle of the restaurant.





Located in Jubilee Hills, the restaurant opened its doors recently, and offers nostalgic and authentic South Indian delicacies to the food enthusiasts which portray the tradition and culture of South India.





Some of the popular dishes are Kodi Chips, Mirapakaya Cheese Bajji, Haleem Cutlets, Avakaya Mudda Pappu Annam, Karivepaku Pottagodugulu, Nellore Chapala Pulusu and many more.





I have tried Kodi Chips, Veg spring rolls and Gulab Jamun. Kodi Chips and Veg spring rolls are mouth watering. Among desserts, Gulab Jamun stands out for its heavenly taste as they serve Jamuns along with vermicelli.



With the abundance of restuarants catering South Indian Cusinines are blooming in the city, Telugu Medium Kitchen manages to steal the hearts of the customers for its Cusinines and ambience.