Anushka Sharma Drops The Pics Of Virat’s ‘Measured Eating’

Bollywood's power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are enjoying their lockdown time… They are happily staying in their home and are adding a few special memories to their kitty.

Both of them stay active on social media and drop a few candid pics making their fans know about their updates… Well, today Anushka Sharma showed of Virat's strict diet techniques and made us know how he measures his food to ensure a healthy intake.

Anushka dropped these pics on her Instagram stories and showed us how Virat is measuring poha on a weighing machine to have that exact 100 grams of this healthy dish for his breakfast. Virat is also seen removing a few poha flakes to have that exact figure on the weighing machine. Along with these pics, Anushka also added a few words to the post, "Measured eating in this house courtesy @viratkohli" along with a heart emoji…

Even Virat Kohi took to his Instagram page and stated that his cricketer neighbour Shreyas Iyer who lives 500m away from his house have brought yummy 'Neer Dosas'. He also added that, they haven't had such delicious dosas for a long time…

Both Virat and Shreyas are seen posing to cams wearing masks and maintaining social distance…



Virat added a small note beside this post and thanked Shreyas for him yummy dosas and also mentioned that they have sent a tasty Mushroom Biryani as a return gift…