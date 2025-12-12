Avoid These 5 Food Pairings With Tea & Coffee This Winter

Winter naturally draws us toward warm, comforting beverages like tea and coffee. Whether it's part of the morning ritual, an afternoon energy boost, or a companion to evening snacks, these drinks play a big role in our daily routine. But health experts warn that pairing them with the wrong foods—especially in the colder months—can severely impact digestion, nutrient absorption, and overall gut health.

Many people unknowingly combine tea or coffee with snacks or meals that clash with the acidity of coffee or the tannins present in tea. These compounds can reduce the body’s ability to absorb nutrients like iron and may even trigger issues such as bloating, gas, or heartburn. To keep your winter digestion smooth, here are five food combinations you should avoid with your daily cup.

1. Gram Flour Snacks

Pakoras, bhujia, namkeen, and other gram flour–based snacks are staple accompaniments with tea across Indian households. However, gram flour can slow digestion and interfere with nutrient absorption when consumed with tea or coffee. This combination may leave you feeling heavy or uncomfortable, especially in winter when the digestive fire naturally weakens.

2. Cold Foods

A traditional winter breakfast pairing—parathas with curd, pickles, and a steaming cup of tea—might actually be harming your digestion. Mixing hot beverages with cold foods can disrupt the digestive process, leading to nausea or bloating. Experts suggest waiting at least 30 minutes after having tea or coffee before consuming anything cold.

3. Foods Made With Turmeric

Turmeric is widely acclaimed for its antioxidant benefits and is an essential part of Indian cooking. But foods prepared with turmeric may cause gas or constipation when consumed alongside tea or coffee. The combination of hot caffeinated drinks with turmeric-heavy dishes can irritate the stomach lining, particularly in winter.

4. Lemon Tea

Many people see lemon tea as a refreshing, healthy option. But the high citric acid content in lemon becomes problematic when mixed with tea. It increases the drink’s acidity, which may lead to nausea, bloating, or even stomach swelling. That’s why experts caution against drinking lemon tea first thing in the morning, when the stomach is most sensitive.

5. Iron-Rich Foods

Tea contains tannins and oxalates that bind with iron, preventing the body from absorbing the mineral effectively. Consuming nuts, grains, or leafy greens with a cup of tea can significantly reduce their nutritional value. If you're trying to maintain healthy iron levels, avoid pairing iron-rich foods with tea—especially during the winter months when fatigue can easily set in.

Being mindful of what you eat with your tea or coffee can go a long way in supporting better digestion, preventing acidity, and ensuring your body absorbs nutrients efficiently. This winter, enjoy your favourite hot beverages while avoiding these combinations to keep your gut health balanced and your energy levels steady.