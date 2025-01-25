Celebrate Republic Day with Baskin Robbins’ Sweet Tribute to Indian Desserts

With Republic Day just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to celebrate the patriotic spirit within us and honor the rich tapestry of Indian desserts that symbolize the sweetness of our nation on a global stage.

Baskin Robbins introduces a delightful fusion of flavors with its unique ice cream creations, blending the nostalgic warmth of traditional Indian mithais with the creamy indulgence of ice cream. These treats are more than just desserts, they’re a celebration of the evolving spirit of India, packed with flavor and nostalgia to make this celebration extra memorable.

Here are the top 3 treats you won’t want to miss!

Carrot Halwa Sundae: Starting at INR 210*

What’s better than cozying up with Gajar ka Halwa to mark the occasion? Adding a scoop of Baskin Robbins ice cream to it! Our Carrot Halwa Sundae is the ultimate comfort dessert—rich and packed with the warmth of carrot halwa topped with creamy ice cream. It’s more than just dessert; it’s a hug in a bowl!

Gulab Jamun Sundae: Starting at INR 160*

Experience a sweet twist on tradition with Baskin Robbins’ Gulab Jamun Sundae! This delightful creation pairs the rich, syrupy goodness of warm gulab jamuns with a scoop of your favourite Baskin Robbins ice cream. It’s the perfect way to savor a little bite of India’s favourite dessert while enjoying a modern twist on tradition this Republic Day.

Rabdi Jalebi Ice cream: Starting at INR 99 onwards+

Another way to honor the rich flavors of India is with this ultimate sweet treat—Rabdi Jalebi Ice Cream! The Rabdi Jalebi Ice Cream is a love letter to India’s most-loved sweets, bringing the classic flavors of rabdi and jalebi into the creamy, dreamy world of Baskin Robbins. No desi celebration is complete without this showstopper! Whether you’re sharing it at a party or treating yourself, it’s tradition like you’ve never tasted before.

As we celebrate the spirit of Republic Day, whether you're gathering with loved ones or sharing moments with friends, Baskin Robbins brings you the perfect indulgence to sweeten the occasion.