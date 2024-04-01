  • Menu
Celebrate the Flavors of Ramzan with Gold Drop

Highlights

As the holy month of Ramzan approaches, homes in Telangana gear up to prepare delectable treats for Iftar, the evening meal that breaks the fast. This year, Gold Drop a trusted name across kitchens, is the perfect partner to create these scrumptious dishes.

Local Delicacies for a Memorable Ramzan

Haleem: This rich stew, a true Hyderabadi icon, is slow-cooked with wheat, lentils, meat, and a symphony of spices. Gold Drop cooking oil ensures even browning of the meat and aromatics, while retaining the dish's inherent depth of flavour.


Lukmi: These melt-in-your-mouth minced meat dumplings are a Hyderabadi specialty. Deep-fried to crispy perfection they deliver a delightful textural contrast to the flavourful filling.


Hyderabadi Chicken Biryani: This fragrant rice dish, layered with succulent chicken pieces and aromatic spices, is a Ramzan staple. Gold Drop cooking oil, with its high smoke point, allows you to achieve the perfect golden caramelization of the onions for that signature biryani base.


Osmania Biscuits: These melt-in-your-mouth shortbread cookies are a delightful accompaniment to any Iftar spread. The light and flaky texture makes them irresistible with a cup of chai.


Ramzan is a time for families and communities to come together over delicious food,” says Mitesh Lohiya, Director, Sales and Marketing, Gold Drop”. We are proud to be a part of these celebrations by providing a cooking oil that allows home cooks to create authentic flavours with confidence. Gold Drop, made with the highest quality ingredients, ensures exceptional performance and taste in every dish.”

Embrace the spirit of Ramzan with Gold Drop and create unforgettable culinary experiences for your loved ones!

