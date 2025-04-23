Live
Celebrate Thingyan Festival at Burma Burma till May 11
Burma Burma Unveils Thingyan Festival Menu Featuring Traditional Burmese Dishes by Chef Ansab Khan
Burma Burma restaurants across India are celebrating Thingyan, the Burmese New Year and harvest festival, with a specially curated festive menu by Head Chef Ansab Khan. Inspired by the traditional home-style feasts enjoyed during Thingyan, the limited-time menu showcases the rich culinary diversity of Burma through a variety of authentic dishes.
Thingyan, also known as the Water Festival, symbolizes purification and renewal, marked by water splashing and community feasting. Drawing from this cultural backdrop, the menu’s centrepiece is the Thingyan Tiffin Meal for Two, served in an enamel tiffin, featuring a multi-course spread of festive favorites. It includes:
Hand-tossed Broad Beans with a Fried Tofu Sandwich
Mock Meatball Curry with flaky Palata
Tofu and Bottle Gourd Curry
Jasmine Rice with White Peas topped with stir-fried spicy soybean
Pumpkin and Bok Choy Stir Fry
Traditional Cashew and Tomato & Preserved Bean Dips
Inspired by Burmese street food, a live Hawker’s Noodle Salad is also offered, tossed table-side from a selection of fresh ingredients and dressings, replicating the vibrant food stalls of Yangon.
Desserts rooted in Thingyan traditions include the Banana Sanwin Makin (semolina banana pudding), Black Rice Custard, Sago Delight, and Tropical Jelly, reflecting the celebratory sweets shared during the New Year.
The beverage menu complements the meal with festive drinks such as the Plum Sour, Basil & Ginger, and Musk Lemon, each blending native ingredients and refreshing flavours inspired by Burmese drinks.
Burma Burma's Thingyan menu will be available from April 14 to May 11, 2025, across its locations in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.