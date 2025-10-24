Live
From kunafa to bars: A pistachio-powered dessert duo
Indulge in the rich, nutty essence of American pistachios through two irresistible desserts crafted by celebrity baker Shivesh Bhatia in collaboration with American Pistachio Growers.
Indulge in the rich, nutty essence of American pistachios through two irresistible desserts crafted by celebrity baker Shivesh Bhatia in collaboration with American Pistachio Growers. Bringing together the decadence of Middle Eastern and modern flavors, these creations — the Chocolate Pistachio Kunafa Cake and Chocolate Pistachio Bars — perfectly balance celebration and nourishment.
The Kunafa Cake marries crispy kunafa layers with velvety pistachio paste and smooth chocolate glaze, while the Bars offer a guilt-free blend of dates, oats, and pistachios dipped in dark chocolate. Together, they embody pure indulgence — wholesome, luxurious, and made for every festive occasion.
Chocolate Pistachio kunafa cake
Ingredients
•1 tbsp butter
•1 cup kunafa dough
•2 cups pistachios
•1 tbsp oil
•3 tbsp icing sugar
For assembly
•2 layers of chocolate sponge
•Chocolate glaze
Instructions
1. Set a non-stick pan on medium heat and add butter to it.
2. Once the butter has melted, add the kunafa dough and roast till it becomes golden brown. Set it aside.
3. To make the pistachio paste, add California pistachios in a blender jar along with oil and icing sugar.
4. Pulse the entire mixture at regular intervals of about 1 minute until the pistachios start releasing some oil and turn into a paste.
5. Combine this pistachio paste with the roasted kunafa to make the filling for the cake.
6. To assemble the cake, place a layer of chocolate sponge on a stand or turn table.
7. Spread the pistachio kunafa filling generously over the cake layer and sandwich it with another chocolate sponge.
8. Now tightly wrap an acetate sheet around the assembled cake. Pour the chocolate glaze over the cake and pull the acetate sheet up to let the glaze drip down from all sides.
Pistachio Bars
Ingredients
•15 dates, deseeded
•Hot water, for soaking dates
•1 cup oats
•1 cup pistachios
•3 tbsp cocoa powder
•2 tbsp water
•1 cup (175g) dark chocolate, melted
•1 tbsp oil
Instructions
1. In a bowl, add the dates and soak them in hot water for 15-20 minutes.
2. Take a blender jar, add oats and pistachios. Blend it together until a coarse texture is achieved. Now, add soaked dates, cocoa powder and water in this mixture and blend again until it's nicely combined.
3. Take small portions of the mixture and press them in sections of a rectangular silicone tray.
4. Ensure that you press the mixture firmly into each section, shaping it to fit the mould.
5. Place the silicone mould in the refrigerator and let it chill for at least 30 minutes or until the mixture sets and holds its shape.
6. Meanwhile, melt the dark chocolate and oil together in the microwave.
7. Once set, carefully remove the bars from the silicone mould and dip them in melted dark chocolate.
8. Garnish with silver leaf and pistachio halves.