Gobi Paratha: Amazing Lunch Recipe By Famous Chef Tarla Dalal

Guys… What you want to have for your lunch???

Got bored with same rice and dal recipe???

Then why not go with the yummy gobi paratha's???

Here is the recipe for you… This recipe is doled out by Tarla Dalal who is a famous chef!

We Hans India have shared the recipe for our readers directly from Tarla Dala's Instagram page… Have a look!

Ingredients For The Dough:

• 1 1/2 cups whole wheat flour (Gehun ka atta)

• 1 tsp oil

• Salt to taste

For The Gobi Stuffing:

• 1 1/2 cups grated cauliflower

• 2 tsp oil

• 1/2 tsp cumin seeds (jeera)

• 1/2 cup finely chopped onions

• 1 tsp finely chopped green chillies

• Salt to taste

• 1/4 cup finely chopped coriander (dhania)

Process

First, take a large bowl and add all the flour ingredients. Knead into a soft dough adding 1/2 cup of water. Keep it aside and leave it to rest by covering the bowl with a cotton cloth.

Next go with 'Gobi Stuffing'…

• Heat a few drops of oil in a pan and then add cumin seeds, let them crackle and then add onions and green chillies. Saute them for a few minutes.

• Then goes the grated gobi … Let it become soft and then goes a pinch of salt.

• Now, add 4 tbsp of water and leave it for a couple of minutes and allow it to cook on a medium flame. Thereafter add coriander and spoon out the gobi stuff.

Now we will go with 'Paratha' Making…

• Now take hold of the dough and again knead it for a couple of minutes. Then divide the dough into 6 equal parts.

• Roll each piece into a medium sized chapathi and add place a spoon of gobi mixture exactly in the centre of chapathi.

• Then seal the chapathi and again roll it into a thin paratha dusting with wheat flour.

• Next, heat the non-stock tawa and cook the gobi paratha by adding ghee or oil and see to that both sides are cooked well.

• Go with the same method for all the paratha's… That's it! Those hot and delicious parathas' will tickle your tummy with amazing taste…

Here is the whole recipe shared by the famous chef Tarla Dalal… Have a look to get a clear idea!





Common guys!!! Enjoy your lunch with these tasty paratha's…