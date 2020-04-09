Gujarati Dal: Yummy And Tangy Dal Recipe By Tarla Dalal

Gujarati Dal: The novel Coronavirus has made us locked at home and this is a great task for all the mommies especially housewives, isn't it??? Yes! As kids, husband and elders stay at home, you need to definitely stretch your legs and hands for a longer time in order to complete your household chores.

When it comes to the food section, mommies need to bring tweaks in their recipes in order to make their family happy during this lockdown period.

So, we Hans India are continuously coming up with interesting yet tasty dishes which enhance your Lunch sections with great taste!

Today were are here with yummy and tangy 'Gujrati Dal' recipe which is doled out by the famous chef Tarla Dalal… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed

• 1 cup toor dal/toor dal/arhar dal/yellow lentils

• ¼ cup chopped tomatoes

• 1 teaspoon chopped ginger

• 1 sliced green chilli

• 5 curry leaves (optional)

• ¼ teaspoon asafoetida

• 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

• 1 teaspoon red chilli powder

• ½ teaspoon mustard seeds

• ½ teaspoon cumin seeds

• 1-inch-long cinnamon stick (optional)

• 1 tablespoon skinned whole peanuts

• 1 tablespoon jaggery or sugar

• 2 kokums or 2 tablespoon lemon juice or 1 tsp imli

• 1 tablespoon oil

• 1 tablespoon chopped coriander leaves

• Salt to taste

Process

• First, wash and pressure cook the ahar dal/yellow dal with enough water. Go with 3-4 whistles are then blend it with a hand blender to get a smooth texture of the dal. Keep it aside…

• Take a wide pan and add 1tbsp of oil and 1 tbsp of ghee. The goes the mustard seeds, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, curry leaves, cloves, cinnamon stick, bay leaf, red chilies, green chilies and asafoetida. Mix well and saute for a few seconds.

• Then goes the tomatoes, let them become tender and then add turmeric powder and chilli powder along with coriander and cumin seeds powders. Mix them well and allow the concoction to cook for a few seconds by stirring it occasionally.

• Then add the cooked dal along with enough salt and 1 ½ cups of water. Let the dal cook for 5-6 minutes on a medium flame and stir it occasionally.

• Then goes yam pieces, peanuts, soaked kokum and jiggery. Mix them well and allow the dal to cook for about 10 minutes on a medium flame.

• That's it! Add coriander for garnishing and spoon out the tangy dal… You can happily have it with either roti or white rice…

Thank You Tarla Dalal ji for making such yummy and tangy Gujarati Dal…

Have a look at the Instagram post for clear understanding!

So guys, try out such yummy dishes and make your family happy along with collating a few wonderful lockdown memories…