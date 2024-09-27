Healthy snacks for post-workout cravings

Integrating a post-workout snack into your routine is vital for maximizing the benefits of your exercise regimen. Following a workout, your body is in a state of catabolism, with energy stores depleted and muscle tissues in need of repair. A post-workout snack rich in protein and carbohydrates is crucial for enhancing recovery and maximizing exercise benefits. Protein aids in muscle repair and growth, while carbohydrates replenish glycogen stores, reducing fatigue and preventing muscle breakdown. If consuming a whole meal is not feasible, a quick and convenient snack comes into the picture.

Aloo Paneer Tikki

Introducing the Aloo Paneer Tikki, a versatile and nutritious choice suitable for both losing fat and building muscle. Paneer, the star ingredient of our Aloo Paneer Tikki, is a slow-digesting protein powerhouse packed with casein. This slow-release protein aids in sustained muscle repair and growth post-workout, ensuring your hard work pays off. Moreover, paneer is rich in calcium, which is beneficial for preventing muscle cramps. Potatoes play a crucial role in refilling glycogen stores depleted during exercise, because of their quick-release carbohydrates. But that's not all - potatoes also contribute to muscle protein synthesis (MPS), as they have a complete amino acid profile, albeit the quantity of protein might be slightly less. Plus, they are a great source of vitamin C, acting as antioxidants to combat exercise-induced oxidative stress. Potassium in potatoes further aids in maintaining electrolyte balance, preventing muscle cramps, and ensuring proper muscle function.

Paneer Beetroot Potato Cutlet

Paneer, a key component of our cutlet, boasts slow-digesting casein protein, which will provide sustained Muscle Protein Synthesis. Furthermore, paneer is abundant in calcium, which is beneficial for preventing muscle cramps. The addition of beetroot’s properties have been linked to reducing muscle soreness, facilitating post-workout recovery. Moreover, its role in increasing nitric oxide levels promotes vasodilation, enhancing blood flow and nutrient delivery to muscles, aiding in their repair and growth. Potatoes replenish glycogen stores depleted during exercise, because of their rapid-release carbohydrates. Moreover, they contribute to muscle protein synthesis (MPS), essential for muscle repair and growth. Additionally, potatoes offer a dose of vitamin C, acting as antioxidants to combat exercise-induced oxidative stress, along with potassium, vital for maintaining electrolyte balance and preventing muscle cramps.

Capscium Egg Rice

Eggs provide high-quality protein essential for muscle repair and growth, facilitating Muscle Protein Synthesis (MPS). They are a lean protein source rich in vital nutrients like Vitamin A, D, and B12, crucial for overall well-being. Capsicum contains capsaicin, which activates the channel on sensory neurons. This activation enhances ATP production, improves vascular function, boosts fatigue resistance, and enhances exercise performance. Additionally, capsicum has anti-inflammatory properties, reducing pain and inflammation, aiding in post-workout recovery. Rice serves as an excellent carbohydrate source for replenishing glycogen stores rapidly after exercise. Its high carbohydrate content aids in refueling energy reserves depleted (High GI) during workouts, promoting quicker recovery. Additionally, rice is easily digestible, making it gentle on the stomach post-exercise, reducing the risk of digestive discomfort commonly associated with heavier foods.

— Shivam Dubey, Health Coach, Fitness Influencer & Founder of Yourfitnesstories