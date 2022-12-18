Healthy Walnut Aata Cookies : Filled with goodness of Walnuts
- Atta walnut cookie are healthy alternatives; you can prepare them at home at ease
- This snack can be served any time, it is loaded with goodness of walnuts
These cookies are perfect snack along with hot cup of tea or coffee, these cookies are both light and healthy.
They are loaded with goodness of walnuts; the other advantage is both easy and also quick to bake these cookies. You only need few ingredients, be it any occasion or any age, these would be the perfect snack.
Ingredients needed to prepare the Aata Walnut cookies
-Half cup Butter
-half cup castor sugar
-one cup Aata
-half teaspoon baking powder
-half teaspoon coffee powder
-one cup walnuts
The steps to follow, to prepare Aata Walnut cookies
First step, Take butter In a big bowl
Second step, add castor to it
Third step, whisk them thoroughly
Fourth step, add aata, baking powder and coffee powder to the bowl through the sieve
Fifth step, mix and whisk them thoroughly and make a paste
Sixth step, Make dough out of the paste
Seventh step, Make tikki shaped balls out of the dough
Eight step, add walnut at the centre of the tikki
Ninth step, bake them at 180 degrees celcius for about fifteen to twenty minutes
The cookie is ready to serve.