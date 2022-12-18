Healthy Walnut Aata Cookies : Filled with goodness of Walnuts

These cookies are perfect snack along with hot cup of tea or coffee, these cookies are both light and healthy.



They are loaded with goodness of walnuts; the other advantage is both easy and also quick to bake these cookies. You only need few ingredients, be it any occasion or any age, these would be the perfect snack.

Ingredients needed to prepare the Aata Walnut cookies



-Half cup Butter

-half cup castor sugar

-one cup Aata

-half teaspoon baking powder

-half teaspoon coffee powder

-one cup walnuts

The steps to follow, to prepare Aata Walnut cookies

First step, Take butter In a big bowl

Second step, add castor to it

Third step, whisk them thoroughly

Fourth step, add aata, baking powder and coffee powder to the bowl through the sieve

Fifth step, mix and whisk them thoroughly and make a paste

Sixth step, Make dough out of the paste

Seventh step, Make tikki shaped balls out of the dough

Eight step, add walnut at the centre of the tikki

Ninth step, bake them at 180 degrees celcius for about fifteen to twenty minutes

The cookie is ready to serve.