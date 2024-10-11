Hiyashi Chukka: A refreshing Japanese cold noodle dish

Hiyashi Chukka is a vibrant and refreshing Japanese cold noodle salad, perfect for warm weather. This dish features blanched ramen noodles topped with fresh ingredients like honeydew melon, cucumber, crab sticks, and prawns, all drizzled with a savory sauce that enhances the delightful flavors of each component. Enjoy this deliciously chilled meal as a light and satisfying option!

Topping:

• Ramen Noodles (Blanched) - 100g

• Honeydew Melon - 25g

• Cucumber - 25g

• Crab Sticks - 2 pieces

• Deshelled Prawn - 1 piece

• Wakame Seaweed - 1 teaspoon

For Sauce:

• Stock - 200ml

• Soy Sauce - 30ml

• Rice Vinegar - 30ml

• Sesame Oil - 5ml

• Sugar (Granulated/Breakfast) - 40g

• Sesame Seeds - 5g

• Japanese Mustard Paste - 2g

Preparation:

1. Soak Wakame in water for 5 minutes, then squeeze dry.

2. Peel and slice cucumber and melon into baton shapes.

3. Shred crab sticks into thin strands.

4. Blanch the prawn and marinate in the sauce for 10 minutes.

5. Chill the blanched Ramen in ice water for 5 minutes.

For Sauce:

1. Heat the stock in a pan. Add soy sauce and sugar, stirring until the sugar dissolves.

2. Let the mixture cool, then add rice vinegar and sesame oil. Chill in the freezer until needed.

Assembly:

1. Chill a noodle plate in the freezer for 15 minutes.

2. Drain the water from the chilled noodles and heap them in the center of the plate.

3. Neatly arrange all the toppings on the noodles.

4. Pour the chilled sauce over the top and garnish with sesame seeds.

5. Serve chilled with Japanese mustard paste on the side.

— Chef Saurabh Sharan, Head Chef at Guppy