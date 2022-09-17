Learn to make Paya Curry: Pakistani Recipe

Paya is an Urdu word, which denotes the trotter or the foot. The above recipe is made using the sheep's trotters, which is cooked in a luscious tomato-onion curry. This is a very famous Pakistani dish, which is eaten popularly in the Muslim cuisine, and it has slowly garnered fans across the world.

This is best cooked slowly and for a longer period of time, so that meat gets tender and acquire the best flavour. One can cook this recipe for a dinner party and serve as a main dish. Eat it with naan or roti or one can even serve with rice.

The above recipe is a curry like preparation made with sheep trotters rubbed with rice flour and cooked in onions, tomatoes along with aromatic spices and herbs which include chillies, ginger-garlic and cumin seeds.

Ingredients needed for Paya Curry Recipe

 4 sheep's trotters

 1 tbsp rice flour

 2 tbsp lemon juice

 ¼ cup ghee

 1 tsp cumin seeds

 1 cup Onion, grated

 1 tsp Ginger Paste

 1 tsp Garlic paste

 1 cup Tomatoes, finely chopped

 1 Green chilli, chopped

 1 tsp chilli powder

 ½ tsp Turmeric powder

 ½ tsp Garam masala

 To taste Salt

How to make Paya Curry?

1. Wash the trotters and then cut them into two pieces

2. Rub rice flour and salt and wash again

3. Place the trotter adding 2 cups of water and salt to taste in a pan and bring to a boil

4. Lower the heat and simmer for 1 ½ hours, adding more water if required

5. To make the masala, heat ghee and then add cumin

6. When it splutters add onion, ginger and garlic and cook till fat separates.

7. Add tomatoes, green chilli, chilli powder, turmeric, garam masala and salt to taste.

8. Cook till fat separates

9. Add the trotters and stir fry till well coated with the masala

10. Lastly add the stock of the trotters and you can add more amount of water, that depends as to how much thin you wish to have the gravy.