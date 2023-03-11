Learn to Prepare Khichdi: Simple, Hearty and Healthy Indian Meal

Khichdi is made for different reasons as well as different occasions, but the basic ingredient as well as combination does remain the same, generally it has got all the spices and also flavours in it. It tasters better when it served with a hint of pickle or creamy yoghurt.

Ingredients needed for pressure cooking

-Half cur rice

-Half cup moong dal

-One tsp ghee

-One fourth tsp turmeric

-Half tsp salt

-Three-fourth cup of water

You will also require other ingredients

-2 tbsp ghee

-1 tsp cumin

-1 tsp bay leaf

-Pinch of hing

-One onion, it must be finely chopped

-One tomato (finely chopped)

-One fourth tsp turmeric

-One tsp chilli powder

-Half tsp garam masal

-Half tsp salt

-One cup water

-2 tbsp coriander finely chopped

Cooking procedure

First step, take a large bowl, then rinse and soak about half cup rice, half cup moong dal for about 10 minutes.

In a cooker, heat one tsp ghee and add soaked dal and rice

Saute for about 2 minutes or until the dal turns aromatic

Now add about ¼ tsp turmeric, half tsp salt and ¾ cup water, mix well

Cover and pressure cook for about 5 minutes

- In a large kadai, heat 2 tbsp ghee, add 1 tsp cumin, 1 bay leaf and pinch hing

- Saute on low flame until the spices turn aromatic

- Now add one onion, one tsp ginger garlic paste and saute well. Further add one tomato and saute until the tomato turns soft as well as mushy

- Keeping the flame low and ¼ tsp turmeric, 1 tsp chilli powder, ½ tsp garma masala and ½ tsp salt.

- You need to saute for about two minutes or until the spices turn aromatic

- -now add cooked rice and dal.

- Also, add one cup water and mix well adjusting the consistency as needed

- Cover and simmer for about 5 minutes or until the flavours are absorbed well.

- Finally, you must 2 tbsp coriander and enjoy dal khichdi with pickle and curd.



