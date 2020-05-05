Mega Avakai: Niharika Konidela Making Famous Avakai Pachadi

Niharika Konidela: Oh… It's summer!!! Many are just forgetting it, as the temperatures are not that high and even we are sitting at home due to the lockdown period.

Then tell us what are the summer specials at your home???

Obviously 'Pickles' stand out first as the tangy Mangoes step out in this season!!! This made all the pickles specialists to go on their regular work…

Be it the celebrities or the normal ones, everyone are fans of the Mango pickles… Thus this lockdown period has given enough time for all the mommies and grand ma's make the tasty and spicy pickles!!!

Off late, the mega family female lead actress Niharika Konidela took to her Instagram and posted the 'Avakai' making video… This is creating a buzz on the internet and making all the mega fans to go mouth-watering… Have a look!

In this video, Niha is seen mixing the red chilli powder and mango pieces in a large bowl. Then the oil is added to the concoction… Finally goes the garlic pieces and sesame seeds.

Wow… The tasty and spicy 'Avakai Pachadi; is ready… What say guys??? Just mimic Niha and you also start making the 'Telugu' special pickles at home!!!

Remember… Mangoes once gone will not appear till next summer!!! Enjoy the lockdown period this way!