National Fried Rice Day
Highlights
Beginning as a sort of catchall recipe and often made with the leftovers from other dishes, fried rice flavors can vary significantly. It’s usually made with rice that is a day or two old and cold, which allows the texture to change. Fried rice is also made with additions such as eggs, vegetables, protein and sauces.
In 2018, National Fried Rice Day was founded by Benihana restaurants. The day is established in connection with the restaurant’s accomplishment of setting a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.
