Potato snacks win hearts of 65% Indians

New Delhi: In the vibrant tapestry of Navratri traditions, where a vegetarian fare takes center stage, the humble potato emerges as a cherished protagonist. Its remarkable versatility makes it a cornerstone in beloved Navratri food items like Sabudana Khichdi, Aloo Tikki, Aloo Chat, and Cutlets, lending an irresistible charm to the festive spread.

This devotion to the potato transcends seasons, with a resounding 65 per cent of Indians professing their love for potato-based snacks, a sentiment that holds true not just during Navratri, but year-round. This intriguing revelation stems from none other than the 'STTEM – Safety, Technology, Taste, Ease & Mood Uplifter' - The India Snacking Report (Volume I) meticulously curated by Godrej Yummiez, a pioneering brand in the realm of frozen ready-to-cook offerings. This report offers a profound exploration of India's snacking landscape, unraveling the essence of our collective culinary inclinations.

According to the report, when we examine preferences across regions, it becomes evident that East India exhibits the highest affinity for potato-based snacks, registering an impressive 69 per cent. Following closely behind, North India secures the second position with a score of 68 per cent, while the West region also boasts a commendable 65 per cent, securing the third spot. The South region, with a score of 62 per cent, takes the fourth position in terms of their fondness for potato-based snacks.

Speaking about the insights and the report, Mohit Marwaha, AVP - Yummiez, Godrej Tyson Foods Limited (GTFL), stated, "As a category thought leader, Godrej Yummiez understands consumers well and shaped trends redefining the frozen ready-to-cook segment. The India Snacking Report is one such initiative by Godrej Yummiez to analyze and predict snacking trends. The report highlights that potatoes continue to hold a prominent position in snack culture, serving as an essential component for various occasions in people's lives.”

He further adds, “Potato snacks are the hot favourite in the veg frozen foods category. We ourselves offer many potato-based snacks like Godrej Yummiez Crispy Potato Starz, French Fries, Aloo Tikki, among others. We ensure our products have no preservatives since they are made using the Individual Quick Freeze (IQF) technology. This makes the product keep its shape, colour, smell, and taste after defrosting, at a far greater extent.”

In the findings of The India Snacking Report by Godrej Yummiez, a noteworthy revelation emerges: a predilection for potato-based snacks varies with gender. Impressively, 70 per cent of women express a preference for these delectable treats, whereas 60 percent of their male counterparts share a similar sentiment.

Delving further into urban demographics, residents of bustling metro cities showcase a penchant for potato-based snacks, registering an impressive score of 69 per cent. Meanwhile, in Tier II cities, a considerable 60 per cent of the populace exhibits a similar fondness for these delectable offerings.