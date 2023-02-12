Sesame laddu : A great Energy booster

Sesame laddu or Thil ke Laddu is one of the traditional sweet of India, it is super easy to prepare and the best thing is, you only require few ingredients, this one is healthy and also tasty snack option for all age groups.



This calcium rich sweet is also rich in antioxidants. It is also full of good fats and great source of dietary fibre. They help prevent high blood pressure and help keep body naturally warm during the winter.

Two ways you can prepare sesame laddu

First method

You can melt the jaggery and cook the roasted sesame in them and make balls, before it cools down completely.

second method

The second method is toasting the sesame, peanut and coconut and blending them in a mixer jar along with jaggery. This procedure is also simple and it tastes is good and it gives soft melt in the mouth, it Is slightly chewy and nutty in flavor.