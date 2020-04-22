South Indian Filter Coffee: A Perfect Start For Your Awesome Evenings

The weather is so awesome with all the cool breezes!!! Along with pokora, a filter coffee, will make your day. Late evenings from 6PM to 7PM is the perfect sunset time which will make the sky turn orangish… This will be the perfect time to sip a hot filter coffee.

We Hans India have come up with the perfect recipe of 'South Indian Filter Coffee' for our readers… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed

• 5 tbsp readymade roasted and grounded coffee powder

• 1 cup hot milk

• 4 tsp sugar

Process

• To make a perfect filter coffee, you need to have a filter machine. First, you need to add the coffee powder into the machine and then press it placing it on the top of the container.

• Then you need to pour ¼ cup of hot water through the strainer and close the lid of the machine.

• Let it stay aside for 30-40 minutes. This makes the coffee dictation to slide down the strainer slowly making it aromatic.

• Then finally, take hold of a cup and add 1 tbsp of dictation, 1 tsp sugar and ¼ cup of hot milk. Mix well and you will definitely like the aroma…

• That's it! The awesome aromatic 'Filter Coffee' is ready to gulp it down!!!