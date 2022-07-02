Telangana Special: Sarva Pindi, Rice Pan Cake

Sarva Pindi is a rice roti, the main ingredient is the rice flour and peanuts, sesame and chana dal are also added. This dish is traditionally cooked in an heavy bottomed iron Kadhai or Tava, you can also use nonstick tava till it becomes crisp. The best part of this recipe, you can store it for about 4 days, hence while travelling you can have this snack.



To Prepare Sarva Pindi, you would require all these ingredients

• One cup Rice Flour

• One tablespoon Channa Dal

• One tablespoon roasted peanut

• One tea spoon til

• One tea spoon Finely chopped Green Chillies

• One tea spoon chopped curry leaves

• Two table spoon Finely chopped Coriander

• One tea spoon Red Chilli Powder

• ¼ tsp Turmeric

• Salt as required

• Water as needed (about ½ cup)

To Cook

• Oil as required

Preparation steps

• Firstly, soak the channa Dal in a cup of water for about an hour. After an hour, you should drain all the water from the chana dal.

• Crush the peanuts a bit to break them up into smaller pieces.

Making the Dough

• To the rice flour, you must add the crushed peanuts, soaked and drain chana dal, green chillies, curry leaves, coriander, red chilli powder, turmeric and salt.

• Mix all the above ingredients, next you must add little water at a time and knead it into a firm dough.

• Divide into 3 portions and roll each portion into a ball

Shaping the Sarva Pindi

• Take a cold kadhai and then add tsp of oil and spread it. A Well-greased cold Kadhai or tava is very significant pa

• Next step, place one portion of the dough in the centre of the Kadhai and gently press it to form a circle about in diameter

• by using your index finger, you need to make few holes in the Sarva pindi

• Add a few drops of oil into each of these holes

How to cook the Sarva Pindi?

First step, cover the kadhai and place it on a stove on a medium flame. You need to cook for about to minutes till the surface dries out and you must be ale to loosen the Sarva Pindi easily.

Second step, remove the Sarva Pindi from the kadhai or Tava and transfer it to a cool plate. We must not cook on the other side.

Third step, wash the kadhai or Tava to cool it completely and then make the next Sarva Pindi, you can also use the multiple tavas or Kadhais to cook multiple Sarva Pindi's simultaneously.

Lastly store the Sarva Pindi in an air tight container.