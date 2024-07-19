The art and science of baking

Dean Rodrigues , the Executive Pastry Chef at APCA India, finds the world of baking and desserts captivating and enchanting. His journey into the culinary arts began not with a traditional kitchen upbringing but with a passion for art and a budding interest in computer graphics and animation. His career trajectory took a significant turn when he enrolled in a hotel management school. There, he discovered that he could channel his artistic skills into creating food that not only communicates but also creates lasting memories.









Excerpts from an interview

What specifically drew you to the world of baking and desserts?

The world of baking has always held a certain enchantment for me—a sense of wonder and creativity that's utterly captivating. From a young age, I was drawn to art and initially aimed for a career in computer graphics and animation. However, when I enrolled in a hotel management school, I discovered that I could use my artistic skills to create food that communicates and results in lasting memories.

It's not just the results that draw me in; it's the entire process—the careful measuring, the patient kneading, the rhythmic stirring. There's a meditative quality to baking that's incredibly soothing and centering. Baking has a way of bringing people together, harmonizing science and art, precision and expression, engaging both my analytical and creative sides. Although I didn't spend much time in the kitchen growing up, baking has become a deep passion and a journey of discovery that I eagerly continue, one delicious morsel at a time.

Describe a pastry or dessert that reflects your cooking style and personality. What makes it unique?

An intriguing question! If I had to choose a pastry that reflects my personality, it would be the classic Viennese sachertorte. This rich, decadent chocolate cake might not seem like the obvious choice at first, but its depth and complexity align beautifully with who I strive to be.

The foundation is a dense, moist chocolate sponge, serving as a sturdy base. Similarly, I aim to be grounded in a solid core, reliable, and steadfast. The layers built upon that foundation captivate me: the dark chocolate glaze, the subtle apricot jam, and the delicate dusting of cocoa powder each add a nuanced touch of sophistication. It's a dessert that rewards close attention and thoughtful appreciation.

How do you tackle the challenges of finding the perfect ingredients or baking techniques to work in a high-pressure kitchen?

Handling challenges in a high-pressure kitchen comes naturally to those who have spent time in such environments. Experience and knowledge about the kitchen help navigate even the most unexpected curveballs with composure and agility. Over time, I've learned to handle myself, the ingredients, and my surroundings effectively. A key lesson as a pastry chef is that neither you nor your chocolate is allowed to lose its temper.

How do you balance the sweetness, complexity of flavors in your dessert items?

Balancing sweetness and complexity in desserts is an art form I've honed through meticulous attention to detail and a deep understanding of flavor profiles. Whatever I make, I taste with my team of highly experienced chefs and tastemakers to get constructive feedback. Not everything I create is gold, but I work towards perfection. I calibrate each element, using acidity to cut through richness, spices to add depth, and textural contrasts to create intrigue. It's a delicate dance, but by striking the right equilibrium, I'm able to create desserts that tantalize the palate. The end result is a harmonious symphony of sweetness and sophistication that leaves a lasting impression.