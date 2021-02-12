The days of boring salads are over!
It's salad time! The days of the boring salad are over. Salads can be some of the best ways to eat colorful, nutrient-dense foods. But it can be hard to find the right salad recipes that are easy and delicious enough to justify the effort. Here are some favourite salad recipes that are guaranteed to be full of flavour and favourites for years to come.
Desi Salad
INGREDIENTS
l Kidney beans - 1 cup boiled
l Corn kernels - 1 cup boiled
l Tomatoes – 2
l Onion – 1
l Green chilies - 2 chopped
l Fresh coriander - 3 tbsp chopped
l Black pepper powder as required
l Salt to taste
FOR THE DRESSING
l White cumin 1 tsp (roast and powder)
l Hot sauce 1 tbsp
l Lemon juice 3 tbsp
l Black pepper powder to taste
l Olive oil 4 tbsp
Method
l Wash and deseed tomatoes and dice them; dice onion
l Mix kidney beans, corns kernels, onion coriander leaves, green chillies, olive oil little at a time
l Put all dressing ingredients except alive oil in a bowl, whip it adding alive oil little at a time
l Add dressing is salad bowl and mix well.
Greek Salad
INGREDIENTS
l 1 pt. grape or cherry tomatoes, halved
l 1 cucumber, thinly
sliced into half moons
l 1 c. halved kalamata olives
l 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
l 3/4 c. crumbled feta
FOR THE DRESSING
l 2 tbsp. red wine vinegar
l Juice of 1/2 a lemon
l 1 tsp. dried oregano
l Kosher salt
l Freshly ground black pepper
l 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil
METHOD
l Make salad: In a large bowl, stir together tomatoes, cucumber, olives, and red onion. Gently fold in feta.
l In a small bowl, make dressing: Combine vinegar, lemon juice, and oregano and season with salt and pepper. Slowly add olive oil, whisking to combine.
l Drizzle dressing over salad.
Grilled Chicken Chaat Salad
INGREDIENTS
l Boneless Chicken 500 grams
l Chaat Masala - 1 tablespoon
l Onions chopped 3/4 cup
l Dry mango powder (amchur) 1 teaspoon
l Green chillies chopped1 teaspoon
l Red chilli powder 1 teaspoon
l Salt to taste
FOR THE DRESSING
l Fresh coriander leaves chopped1 tablespoon
l Lemon juice 2 tablespoons
l Oil 1 tablespoon
METHODS
l Clean and cut chicken into one-inch cubes. Boil chicken pieces in salted boiling water for ten minutes.
l Drain excess water and chill chicken in a refrigerator. Mix chopped onions, chaat masala, dry mango powder, chopped green chillies, red chilli powder, salt, chopped coriander leaves, lemon juice and oil with cooked chicken pieces.
l Arrange in a serving platter or bowl. Decorate with a tomato rose.
Caesar Salad
INGREDIENTS
l 2 cups Green Romaine lettuce, roughly torn
l 1/2 cup Cucumber, sliced
l 1/4 cup Cherry tomatoes cut into half
l 1/2 cup Fried Bread Cubes (Croutons)
FOR THE DRESSING
l 2 tablespoons Classic Mayonnaise (With Egg)
l 1/2 teaspoon Mustard sauce
l Salt, to taste l 1 tablespoon Lemon juice
l 1 teaspoon Black pepper corns, crushed
l 1 tablespoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil
l 4 cloves Garlic, crushed
l 1/2 teaspoon Sugar
l Parmesan cheese, for garnish
METHOD
l In a mixing bowl, add the roughly torn lettuce leaves and keep some ice- cubes over it for about 10 minutes. This will ensure the leaves are crunchy even after the dressing is added to it.
l After 10 minutes, drain out all the water and ice cubes and pat dry the leaves with a clean kitchen towel.
l To the bowl with the lettuce, add the thinly sliced cucumbers, tomato halves and bread croutons.
l You can either buy readymade bread croutons or learn how to make Baked Homemade Croutons Recipe with Herbs.
l To the vegetables in the bowl, add the chilled dressing and toss well. Top with parmesan cheese and serve the Caesar salad chilled.