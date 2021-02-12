The days of boring salads are over!

Desi Salad

INGREDIENTS

l Kidney beans - 1 cup boiled

l Corn kernels - 1 cup boiled

l Tomatoes – 2

l Onion – 1

l Green chilies - 2 chopped

l Fresh coriander - 3 tbsp chopped

l Black pepper powder as required

l Salt to taste

FOR THE DRESSING

l White cumin 1 tsp (roast and powder)

l Hot sauce 1 tbsp

l Lemon juice 3 tbsp

l Black pepper powder to taste

l Olive oil 4 tbsp

Method

l Wash and deseed tomatoes and dice them; dice onion

l Mix kidney beans, corns kernels, onion coriander leaves, green chillies, olive oil little at a time

l Put all dressing ingredients except alive oil in a bowl, whip it adding alive oil little at a time

l Add dressing is salad bowl and mix well.

Greek Salad

INGREDIENTS

l 1 pt. grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

l 1 cucumber, thinly

sliced into half moons

l 1 c. halved kalamata olives

l 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

l 3/4 c. crumbled feta

FOR THE DRESSING

l 2 tbsp. red wine vinegar

l Juice of 1/2 a lemon

l 1 tsp. dried oregano

l Kosher salt

l Freshly ground black pepper

l 1/4 c. extra-virgin olive oil

METHOD

l Make salad: In a large bowl, stir together tomatoes, cucumber, olives, and red onion. Gently fold in feta.

l In a small bowl, make dressing: Combine vinegar, lemon juice, and oregano and season with salt and pepper. Slowly add olive oil, whisking to combine.

l Drizzle dressing over salad.

Grilled Chicken Chaat Salad



INGREDIENTS

l Boneless Chicken 500 grams

l Chaat Masala - 1 tablespoon

l Onions chopped 3/4 cup

l Dry mango powder (amchur) 1 teaspoon

l Green chillies chopped1 teaspoon

l Red chilli powder 1 teaspoon

l Salt to taste

FOR THE DRESSING

l Fresh coriander leaves chopped1 tablespoon

l Lemon juice 2 tablespoons

l Oil 1 tablespoon

METHODS

l Clean and cut chicken into one-inch cubes. Boil chicken pieces in salted boiling water for ten minutes.

l Drain excess water and chill chicken in a refrigerator. Mix chopped onions, chaat masala, dry mango powder, chopped green chillies, red chilli powder, salt, chopped coriander leaves, lemon juice and oil with cooked chicken pieces.

l Arrange in a serving platter or bowl. Decorate with a tomato rose.

Caesar Salad

INGREDIENTS

l 2 cups Green Romaine lettuce, roughly torn

l 1/2 cup Cucumber, sliced

l 1/4 cup Cherry tomatoes cut into half

l 1/2 cup Fried Bread Cubes (Croutons)

FOR THE DRESSING

l 2 tablespoons Classic Mayonnaise (With Egg)

l 1/2 teaspoon Mustard sauce

l Salt, to taste l 1 tablespoon Lemon juice

l 1 teaspoon Black pepper corns, crushed

l 1 tablespoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil

l 4 cloves Garlic, crushed

l 1/2 teaspoon Sugar

l Parmesan cheese, for garnish

METHOD



l In a mixing bowl, add the roughly torn lettuce leaves and keep some ice- cubes over it for about 10 minutes. This will ensure the leaves are crunchy even after the dressing is added to it.

l After 10 minutes, drain out all the water and ice cubes and pat dry the leaves with a clean kitchen towel.

l To the bowl with the lettuce, add the thinly sliced cucumbers, tomato halves and bread croutons.

l You can either buy readymade bread croutons or learn how to make Baked Homemade Croutons Recipe with Herbs.

l To the vegetables in the bowl, add the chilled dressing and toss well. Top with parmesan cheese and serve the Caesar salad chilled.