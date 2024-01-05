Three exciting additions to make your desserts healthier

Celebrating special moments with loved ones often involves indulging in a variety of delectable dishes. As the festive season approaches, many of us are already planning and preparing for the upcoming gatherings. Whether it’s a holiday celebration, a family get-together, or any other special occasion, adding a touch of health to your desserts is always a good idea. Here are three exciting and healthier additions you can consider for your desserts, complementing traditional foods for the festive season:



Almonds

Almonds serve as a fantastic addition to your desserts. One of the world’s most famous tree nuts, they contain over 15 nutrients, such as vitamin E, magnesium, protein, riboflavin, and zinc. A handful of almonds helps keep hunger at bay in between meals. Almonds also help to lower total and LDL cholesterol and contribute to your heart health. Whether added directly to your desserts or roasted with a light sprinkle of salt or flavouring, almonds can enhance both taste and nutrition. They also make for excellent customised gifts for your loved ones on special occasions.

No-bake oatmeal cookies

Indulging in cookies is a tradition for many be it any occasions. However, its nutrient value is usually low due to the ingredients like refined flour and white sugar that are used, along with other ingredients. This year, consider making a healthier version by replacing refined flour with oats and substituting white sugar with jaggery. You can even add some roughly chopped roasted almonds to the mixture for a crunch. You can create no-bake cookies which are quick to prepare. Studies suggest that oat consumption has increased because of health benefits associated with dietary fibers such as β-glucan, functional protein, lipid and starch components, and phytochemicals present in the oat grain.

Dark chocolate-covered strawberries

Don’t we all love chocolate-covered strawberries? To give this a twist, you could coat strawberries with dark chocolate and serve it as a dessert. Strawberries contain a wide variety of vitamins and minerals, as well as non-nutritive, bioactive compounds such as flavonoids, anthocyanins, and phenolic acids. The dark chocolate adds flavour and may have some health benefits. Make sure that the chocolate is at least 75% dark.

(The writer is a Nutrition and Wellness Consultant)