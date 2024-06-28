Try these delicious mango desserts

In India, summers and mangoes are no less than an emotion. The versatility of mango brings out a lot of creative and innovative ideas to pair it with other ingredients. With mango’s brilliant color and sweet taste, and tropical flavor, they are ideal for an array of summer-themed desserts. From mango gateau and pulpy mango cream cake to mango cheesecake and exquisite mango tarts, these desserts are a delicious way to cool down and enjoy the sweetest fruit of the season. Try these mango desserts you should not miss this summers:-

Dive into the essence of the king of fruits with Barista’s Alphonso Delight Gateau. It’s a perfect delectable dessert for summer. With this you will enjoy the richness of Alphonso mangoes blended with a delicate layer of gateau pastry giving a perfect summer experience. Indulge in the exquisite experience with this luscious Mango Gateau pastry with each bite.

Handpicked from the orchards of Ratnagiri, each Alphonso Mango that we use embodies the sun-kissed warmth of the Indian summer. From Mango Cakes to Jar Cakes to Cheesecakes, Bakingo’s collection is crafted with care to deliver unparalleled sweetness and a melt-in-the-mouth texture, layered with fresh mango for an explosion of flavour. Each bite will transport you to a tropical paradise.



Experience the exquisite Mango Tart, a standout creation at Sultan, Radisson Blu in Kaushambi, Delhi NCR. This delightful tart features a buttery, crisp pastry base, generously filled with a smooth, velvety mango custard. Fresh slices of ripe mango on the top, offering a burst of tropical sweetness in every bite. A hint of citrus flavour enhances the taste, making each slice a perfect blend of tangy and sweet. Perfectly balanced and elegantly presented, the Mango Tart at Sultan, Radisson Blu, Kaushambi is a must-try for all dessert lovers seeking a taste of summer’s finest fruit.



A Tropical Delight for the Warm Days. As the sun shines vibrant and the times grow longer, there is nothing quite like indulging in a refreshing and scrumptious dessert to cool off and rejoice this season. Mango Cheesecake by The Den, Bengaluru, a delectable summertime treat that combines the creamy, wealthy texture of cheesecake with the tropical flavors of ripe mangoes. This pleasant fusion creates it impossible to resist this dessert, it is ideal for sharing with pals and family for the duration of these warm, sunny gatherings. Serving a slice of Mango Cheesecake all throughout the summer time evokes the carefree spirit of the season.

