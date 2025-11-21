Ultraprocessed Food Industry Under Fire as Health Risks Rise

A new report has raised big concerns about ultraprocessed food and how much people around the world now depend on it. Scientists say that food manufacturers are making huge profits from selling processed snacks, drinks, and ready-made meals — but this success is coming at a cost to public Researchers say the companies behind processed foods know the health risks but continue to promote their products heavily through marketing. This helps them earn massive processed food profits, while people’s health suffers.





Ultraprocessed food includes chips, packaged sweets, sugary cereals, instant noodles, and frozen meals. These foods are cheap, tasty, and easy to buy, so people eat them often. But experts warn they contain too much salt, sugar, bad fats, and many artificial chemicals. Eating them regularly can increase the risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.





Because of this, the junk food industry is facing strong scientific criticism. Experts say these companies ignore health problems and keep promoting unhealthy products.





Public health experts want stronger food rules — clearer labels, fewer harmful ingredients, and limits on junk food ads, especially for kids. They worry health issues will rise without these changes.





Food manufacturers argue their products are affordable and convenient, and that not all processed foods are harmful.





Still, researchers say people rely too much on ultraprocessed food and hope this report pushes governments and companies to take action and reduce long-term health risks.