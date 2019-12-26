Warm Up Your Self With These Unique Winter Beverages

Come winters and we are all looking for ways to escape the chill in the air. Blankets and hot water baths might be great companions but you can't take them everywhere. So here is a better way out. Befriend these special winter drinks to keep you warm throughout.

We all love a hot cup of any elixir that instantly uplifts our mood and calms our nerves in the shivering cold. This season is all about being warm and indulging in food and drinks which make us feel comforted and super warm. While most of us eat properly during winters, we often go low on the liquids which are needed to beat the cold weather.

Ginger Masala Chai- Stimulate your taste buds on a cold winter morning with a hot cup of ginger masala chai.





Mulled Wine- This is the best gift of winters. Pour some in a glass and clink!





Butter Tea- A drink from the Himalayan regions to be well cherished in the cold





Kahwa- Sip in the popular Kashmiri beverage to keep warm





ilter Coffee- This special South Indian beverage tastes better in the cold weather







Sulaimani Tea- A warm gift from the Middle East to beat the chill





Hot Chocolate- It's a great companion for chocolate lovers in winters















