Weekend Special: Crunchy Corn Methi Kabab For Your Evening Snacks

Yippe… It's weekend time!!! Being Sunday, everyone's stomach will be tickling with hunger pangs and that too when it comes to snacks time, most of them munch on fried chips or unhealthy junk foods. But in this lock downtime, you need to have something healthy which boosts the immune system.

So we Hans India have come up with the recipe of crunchy and healthy 'Corn Methi Kabab' for our readers… Have a look!

Ingredients Needed

• 1 cup boiled and coarsely crushed sweet corn kernels

• 1/2 cup chopped fenugreek (methi) leaves

• 1/2 cup boiled, peeled and mashed potatoes

• 2 tbsp chopped coriander (dhania)

• 1 tsp chilli powder

• 1/2 tsp cumin seeds (jeera) powder

• 2 tbsp rice flour (chawal ka atta)

• 1 tbsp cornflour

• salt to taste

• 1 tsp oil for cooking

Process

• First, you need to take a large bowl and add all the ingredients listed above and mix them well.

• Next, divide the concoction into equal parts and shape them into round flat kababs with 50mm thickness.

• No need to fry them… You can cook each Tikki on a non-stick tawa by adding little droplets of oil. Let them cook on both sides until they turn golden brown.

• That's it! The hot and crunchy 'Corn Methi Kababs' are ready to munch…

So guys, make your Sunday evening memorable with this crunchy and healthy evening snack…