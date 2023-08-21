World Plant Milk Day 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration

World Plant Milk Day 2023: Plant milk is a sustainable and healthy alternative to cow's milk. Every year the World Day of Vegetable Milks is celebrated to raise awareness about the benefits of consuming vegetable milks and make them an alternative in the daily diet. The body requires a set of nutrients on a daily basis to stay fit and healthy: non-dairy milk helps provide them and gives us the stamina and strength to carry on with our daily work. Not only that: cruelty to animals and global warming are some of the disadvantages of consuming non-veg milk.



Every year, World Plant Milk Day is celebrated to raise awareness about alternatives to the foods we regularly consume and how we can improve our health and the health of the world by switching to better alternatives. As we prepare to celebrate the special day, here are a few things to keep in mind.

History:

In 2017, Robbie Lockie, co-founder of Plant Based News, created World Plant Milk Day. Within a year, it became a collaborative effort between PBN and ProVeg: the campaign was started to encourage millions of people to switch their diet from cow's milk to plant-based milk. Since non-dairy milk does not contain lactose, it is an ideal milk for people who are also lactose intolerant.

Significance:

Almond milk, soy milk, cashew milk, rice milk, hemp milk, and flax milk are some of the most popular non-dairy milks available in the market. They are rich in nutrients, the risk of cholesterol is low and they are not heavy on the digestive system, which makes them an ideal alternative to cow's milk. It is also important to remember that the production of plant milk is free of animal cruelty. However, we should try to avoid non-dairy milks with added preservatives and sweeteners and look for unsweetened non-dairy milks for consumption.