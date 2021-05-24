Forgetfulness is a terrible experience: Dr Keshavulu

24-05-2021 is observed as the WORLD SCHIZOPHRENIA DAY, Schizophrenia is a major health problem worldwide, affecting 1% of every nation's population. Lay people describe a schizophrenic s mad or insane as this is how bizarre abnormal behaviour is judged.

Schizophrenia can occur to anyone. However, it usually begins during the age of 18-30.

It's not known what causes schizophrenia, but researchers believe that a combination of genetics, brain chemistry and environment contribute to development of the disorder.

Problems with certain naturally occurring brain chemicals, including neurotransmitters called dopamine and glutamate in the brain are responsible for normal thought, emotion and behavior. The levels of these chemicals can get spontaneously altered in abnormal thinking and mood swings.

Very stressful events can trigger off an illness for example, death of a family member, failure in exams, severe financial loss, dismissal from a job, pregnancy, divorce etc. however it is not mandatory for a stressful event to have occurred prior to onset of illness.

Schizophrenia is a serious mental disorder in which people interpret reality abnormally. It may result in some combination of hallucinations, delusions, and extremely disordered thinking and behavior that impairs daily functioning and can be disabling. People with schizophrenia require lifelong treatment.

♦ Continuous and irrevalant talking, often loud, the patient shifts from one topic to another completely unrelated topic to another completely unrelated topic, not realizing that he is speaking nonsense.

♦ Suspicious about relatives, neighbors, friends. They feel they are spying on him(delusions)

♦ When patient is alone, he feels he can hear voices, often talking about him (hallucinations)

♦ Walking around without clothes and other forms of social unacceptable behavior.

♦ Sitting in one position for hours or even days on end(catatonia) and disturbance in food intake.

♦ The patients feels he is alright and totally denies the presence of any illness.

With modern treatment schizophrenia is no longer the dreadful disease that it was once feared to be, and a schizophrenic patient is definitely able to live life at a reasonable level of functioning.

Schizophrenia is a lifelong condition, but effective treatment can help a person manage the symptoms, prevent relapses, and avoid hospitalization.