Four reasons to visit Incredible India at the onset of 2023

New Delhi: The mysterious country with unique elephants, mouthwatering cuisines, and a vibrantly colourful environment has always drawn and enthralled tourists. India is a cultural wonder and the ideal location to unwind while making lifelong memories.

India has become the top travel destination over the years, allowing for exceptional shared experiences. Given that 30 nations have united to become one, it is safe to argue that if you have seen India, you have seen the entire planet. If you need more motivation to visit the most sought-after place on earth, we're here to provide it.

You can Eat-Pray-Love to your heart's content

Liz Gilbert may have chosen to pray but you can go a step ahead without a second thought and explore all three. Head to Punjab for the best of curries and Hyderabad for lip-smacking biryani, in fact each region has their own local specialty that will tickle your taste buds. To indulge your senses, pick a retreat either nestled in the scenic Hrishikesh or choose an Ayurveda detox in Kerala to relax, rejuvenate and feel refreshed. The warm hospitality and bright smiles that welcome you will leave you feeling loved and cherished irrespective of where you go.

Home to Asia's biggest Music Festival

For high-octane razzmatazz, you can head over to Mumbai, India's entertainment and financial capital. If you are a music enthusiast or love live entertainment, this one is for you! The country's gearing up for the biggest, iconic, mammoth music global festival for its inaugural edition in India and Asia both.

Featuring the first-ever performances of artists like Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, Greta Van Fleet and Jackson Wang on the Indian stage along with the massively popular Diplo, Cigarettes After Sex and AP Dhillon who make a comeback to the country on popular demand, Lollapalooza India is a cultural must-do and not be missed. The iconic festival will bring to you sounds from across genres. Trust us when we say your Spotify playlist will never be the same again!

A New Direction Means a New Picturesque Destination

Goa's hidden beaches, the divine Andaman and Nicobar Island, the majestic Thar desert in Rajasthan to the breath-taking Pangong lake, nature's filter will surpass your cell phone's. If you want to experience a cultural extravaganza at the start of the new year, then head to Punjab for Lohri, a popular winter Punjabi folk festival or Gujarat for Makar Sankranti, the famous kite-flying festival of India.

The Literary Grandeur

Literature and history are found in every nook and corner of India. Mumbai is home to cinema where iconic hits like Salaam Bombay and Slum Dog Millionaire were shot. Agra is home to the monument of love, the ever-glorious Taj Mahal. If this isn't enough then don't forget in the mountains of Mussoorie, is the most loved children's author Ruskin Bond and a few miles away from the Bay of Bengal, glimpses of Rabindranath Tagore will be found in the heart of Santi Niketan.