Friendship Day 2022 Whatsapp Messages, Images, and Greetings

World Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday in the month of August every year. This year, Friendship Day falls on August 7 and the day will be celebrated by one and all to rejoice in the bond and love of friendship.

1. I consider myself extremely fortunate to have a friend like you who is more than a friend to me; you are my life. Happy Friendship day!













2. Happy Friendship day my buddy! You are someone I can rely on at all times in my life. May our lovely friendship last forever!

3. You will always have a place in my heart no matter how old we get or how far apart we are. I wish you a Happy Friendship Day!

4. Happy Friendship day! You take away all my worries and always have my back. I can't thank God enough for bringing us together. I wish to cherish the bond we share until death parts us.













5. You embody everything that a true friend should. I wish you nothing but the best for your future.

6. No matter how old we grow or how much distance we have between us, you will always stay in my heart. Happy Friendship Day, best friend.

7. Sometimes, I forget to say hi, Sometimes, I even miss to reply, Sometimes, my message doesn't reach you, But, it doesn't mean that I forget you, I am just giving you time to miss me!

8. You've always been there for me. The wonderful moment we have spent together, sharing each other's joys and sorrows… Thanks for spreading smiles everywhere and making my life so beautiful, meaningful and Happy… I wish and pray that this bond grows stronger ever and ever.

9. No one needs to count material wealth when they have a friend like you. You are the most wonderful friend I could ever wish for. I wish you a very happy friendship day.

10. It's hard to find someone who will stay with you in your hard times, someone who will help you rise up again after you fall. Fortunately for me, that person is you! You are a rare gem, my friend!

11. On this very special day, I want to let you know that you are my favorite person in this world. I enjoy your company more than I enjoy myself. Happy friendship day to you!

12. People do not just meet and end up being best friends. It requires two independent minds to think alike and two beautiful souls to share the same road in life. Happy Friendship day 2022.

13. On such a special occasion, let's take an oath that no matter what life unfolds before us, no matter how difficult time gets for us, we will always be best friends to each other. Happy friendship day dear friend.