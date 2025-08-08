Live
- Highway Infrastructure IPO Allotment 2025: Check Status Online via BSE, NSE, Bigshare
- Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with a Brew-tiful Surprise: Gifting Ideas That Warm the Heart
- Microsoft Rolls Out GPT-5 Across Copilot, Azure, GitHub, and Microsoft 365 with New Smart Mode
- Give Your Favourite Rakhi Sweets a Twist
- Severe rainfall expected in Telangana: authorities warn of continued deluge
- Siva Sivani Celebrates Samavartana 2025 Convocation with Pride
- Hyderabad Women Celebrate Varalakshmi Vratam with Fervour
- TimeKrishna Revolutionises AI Entertainment
- Forkardt Hardinge Rebrands, Strengthens Indian Presence
- Gifts That Celebrate the Bond: What to Buy Your Sibling This Raksha Bandhan
From BFFs to Siblings: The Perfect Gift Guide for Every Special Bond
Some connections deserve more than just words—they deserve comfort, care, and effortless style. Whether you're twinning with your sibling or sharing a...
Some connections deserve more than just words—they deserve comfort, care, and effortless style. Whether you're twinning with your sibling or sharing a laugh with your best friend, Chupps adds extra meaning to every moment. This season, celebrate your bond with Chuups that's as reliable and special as your relationship.
Here are some matching and stylish Chupps picks that make memorable gifts for both Friendship Day and Rakshabandhan
Choosing the right gift for your friend or sibling can be tricky, but the Chupps Women’s Loop Peach Casual Sliders make it simple. With their soft color and sleek design, they’re perfect for sisters and best friends who love stylish comfort in their everyday look. These sliders are versatile and can be worn anywhere, from lounging at home to running errands or casual outings with friends or sisters.
Price: INR 1,099
2. The Pastel Squad – Sliders Collection
Available in soft hues like peach, mint, and powder blue, these sliders are like a burst of joy – just like your bond. Lightweight, cushiony, and there’s a shade for every relationship. For siblings who love a pop of color or friends who deserve to feel as vibrant and special as these shades.
Price: INR 799
3. The Classic Minimalist – White Aqua Slides
These aren’t just slides; they’re a symbol of ease and care. For the sibling or friend who’s always there to simplify your chaos, the White Aqua Slides are a reminder of how they bring calm and balance into your life. Sleek, versatile, and water-friendly – they’re your way of gifting everyday comfort with a touch of love.
Price: INR 799
4. The Adventure Buddy – Blush Pink Clogs
Some relationships are built on countless adventures, road trips, and spontaneous plans. These blush pink clogs, with their durable and bold design, are the perfect robin to your batman! It's like giving them the freedom to explore more, while reminding them of every journey you’ve shared.
Price: INR 1,099
Whether you're twinning in style with your siblings or stepping out in sync with your closest friends, Chupps offers the perfect pairs to match your vibe and your bond. From coordinating colors to comfy silhouettes, every Chupps pick is made to celebrate togetherness in stride. Because when you walk together, why not do it in style?