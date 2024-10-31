From Heritage to Happiness, discover Baskin Robbins take on classic desserts

This festive season, experience, Baskin Robbins new range which elegantly blends tradition with innovation. This range is inspired by time-honoured festive mithai.

From the familiar comforting warmth of rich carrot halwa to traditional Kulfi with a twist- theres something for every celebration!

RABDI JALEBI ICE CREAM

Diwali is incomplete without this Rabdi Jalebi Ice Cream—a true homage to Indian mithai!

Perfect for sharing at family Diwali parties or spicing up any festive get-together, this ice cream brings together the top favourite Indian flavours of the season so perfectly!

Tradition has never tasted so cool





MRP: Rs.99 onwards+ GST

CARROT HALWA SIZZLER SUNDAE

Festive vibes in a sizzler! Everyone’s favourite, rich, melt-in-the-mouth carrot halwa served on a sizzling plate with creamy Vanilla Ice Cream, its hot, it’s cool and it’s decadent. And there more, it’s topped with a drizzle of indulgent condensed cream and a sprinkle of crunchy almonds that’ll make every celebration extra special.

The Carrot Halwa Sizzler Sundae is the ultimate festive indulgence, head on to Baskin Robbins and dive in.





MRP: 215 + GST

*parlour exclusive

IRANIAN PISTA ROLL

Everyone’s favoruite Malai Kulfi just got a new destination at Baskin Robbins with! Classic malai kulfi with a layer of vanilla ice cream and Iranian pista slivers, it’s the perfect kulfi experience!

For Diwali gaming nights and the most appealing dessert for your guests, the Iranian Pista Kulfi Roll is a winner and it’s perfect for sharing!





MRP: 1069+ GST