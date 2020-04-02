From Laurel and Hardy To Tom & Jerry, Watch These With Your Kids

Spouses fighting over TV remote is passe. Today, I mean under the circumstances, we are in a new modern world. No I don't mean technologically advanced at all. I meant, we are all being confined to our homes and forced to spend more than the usual amount of time with families who we met once in a while after college/work.

Like they say familiarity breeds contempt and this is true for modern day families too who hardly interact with each other. While Prime Minister Modi asked people to spend quality time with family during the lockdown, people want to do anything but that.

Now, while parents are resorting to binge-watching Netflix / TV for they have all the time in the world now, children are having a hard time having to negotiate their TV time / computer time with their parents.

If you are wondering how to create a balance and call a truce, here's help. I have made a list of movies you could watch with your kids, so both of you can enjoy.

Lost in New York: Yes, there is home alone 1 too, this was a sequel to that movie. But i like this better as kids will thoroughly enjoy so will the adults. Imagine the freedom to live at your own terms with loads of money.

Ratatouille: Oh my god, I just can't tell you how many times I have watched this movie. You will just not get bored. The movie has a blend of comedy, drama and food, of course. Animation is up there.

Baby's Day out: There's no kid that doesn't like ths movie. The adventures of a baby and his way back to his house, thanks to the story his nanny read is every parent's fantasy of their child's intelligence. A must watch for sure.

Malgudi Days: RK Narayan knew how to capture childhood memories and he has done just that in this. The show was a rage in the 80s and 90s and your kid will sure love it and also get a glimpse of your kind of childhood.

Adventures of Tenali Raman: Want desi sherlock homes with a dash of comedy, watch this on Amazon prime video. Both you and your kids will ROFL.

Tom and Jerry: This is my all time favourite. This is a no braainer and there's hardly anybody out there, adult of kid, who doesn't like this.

Charlie Chaplin: Grown up children? No problem we have your covered, watch Chaplin series. I am sure each movie will leave you asking for more.

Laurel and Hardy: Oh, their adventures and the misadventures. Kids can't get enough of them. They will know what is comedy after watching this.

Chitti Chitti Bang Bang: I watched this musical as a kid and thoroughly enjoyed it. A clean movie with kids in prime focus. Worth a watch.

So that was my list for now. Will be back with more.