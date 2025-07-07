Gallery G Brings ‘On the Go’ to Hyderabad from 11th to 13th July at Taj Krishna

Redefining how art is experienced and shared, Gallery G proudly brings the second edition of its ambitious travelling initiative, ‘On the Go’, to Hyderabad. Following a resounding debut at the Raja Varma Hall, Taj Malabar Resort & Spa in Kochi from 2nd to 4th May 2025, the exhibition now journeys to the Taj Krishna, Hyderabad, from 11th to 13th July 2025.

Breaking Boundaries: Art Beyond the Gallery

For over two decades, Gallery G has been a pillar of the Indian art world, celebrated for its museum-quality curation, insightful storytelling, and unwavering commitment to both classical and contemporary Indian art. With On the Go, the gallery brings its vision directly to its patrons — city by city, story by story.

“We’ve been incredibly fortunate to have collectors, friends, and supporters from across India. It’s time to go where the love has come from. On the Go is about breaking geographical boundaries — bringing our carefully curated exhibitions to audiences who’ve always been a part of our journey,” says Gitanjali Maini, Founder & Managing Director, Gallery G.

Why Hyderabad?

In the first phase of this travelling initiative, Gallery G is focused on key cultural cities across South India. Hyderabad — a city steeped in aristocratic legacy, architectural elegance, and intellectual depth — emerged as a natural choice. As one of India’s most distinguished princely states, its confluence of old-world sophistication and modern sensibilities makes it an ideal canvas for On the Go.

“Hyderabad represents everything we stand for — legacy, discernment, and a deep-seated appreciation for the arts,” adds Maini.

A Curated Confluence of Mastery and Modernity

The Hyderabad edition presents an exceptional mix of voices from across India’s diverse art landscape — from Progressive Modernists to regional stalwarts and contemporary trailblazers.

Featured artists include:

Ganapathy Hegde, Bharati Prajapati, Sangeeta Baid, Jai Khanna, Avinash Veeraraghavan, Leon, Bhiva Punekar, and Rabin Dutta (Bengal); alongside Telangana-based artists such as Srinivasulu, Surya Prakash, and Redappa Naidu . The showcase also includes works by modern masters like M. F. Husain, Yusuf Arakkal, V. S. Gaitonde, and S. M. Pandit, as well as traditional Tanjore & Mysore paintings like Ram Pattabhisheka & Vishnavite icons & sculptures like the Bhagavati of Kerala, and rare silver-filigree furniture and many more

“Each artist in this show has been chosen for their ability to command attention — not just in a gallery setting but in the broader cultural imagination. This is a portrait of India’s evolving visual identity,” Maini emphasizes.

More Than an Exhibition

Beyond the curated displays, On the Go in Hyderabad features a series of intimate engagements for collectors and art lovers, including a special talk on art as History, a session with acclaimed historian and author Manu S. Pillai for patrons.

Event Details:

Dates: 11th – 13th July 2025

Venue: Taj Krishna, Hyderabad

Timings:

Friday, 11th July: 12 PM – 5 PM

Saturday, 12th July: 11 AM – 7 PM

Sunday, 13th July: 11 AM – 6 PM

Founded in 2003 in Bangalore, Gallery G is a leading voice in Indian art, renowned for its refined curatorial approach, scholarly precision, and storytelling-driven exhibitions that traverse time periods, genres, and artistic movements. With On the Go, the gallery continues its mission to bring India’s visual heritage directly to its patrons.

