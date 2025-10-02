Gandhi Jayanti 2025: Remembering Bapu on His 156th Birth Anniversary

Every year on October 2, the nation pauses to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Affectionately called Bapu and known as the Father of the Nation, Gandhi remains one of the most influential leaders of India’s freedom struggle. In 2025, India observes his 156th birth anniversary, remembering his life devoted to truth, simplicity, and non-violence.

The Significance of Gandhi’s Legacy

Born in 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi championed India’s independence through ahimsa (non-violence) and satyagraha (truth-force). He led landmark movements such as the Non-Cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement, and Quit India Movement, which united millions against colonial rule. Gandhi’s philosophy not only transformed India’s freedom struggle but also inspired global civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela.

National Observance and Global Recognition

Gandhi Jayanti is one of India’s three national holidays, alongside Independence Day and Republic Day. The day is marked by prayer services, cleanliness drives, and cultural programmes across the country. Leaders and citizens alike pay tribute at Raj Ghat in New Delhi, where Gandhi’s memorial stands.

Globally, the United Nations recognises October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence, underscoring Gandhi’s universal influence on peace movements.

Celebrations Across the Country

Schools, colleges, and institutions organise essay competitions, plays, and speeches that reflect on Gandhi’s ideals. From community gatherings to social initiatives, the day serves as a reminder to live by his teachings in daily life.

Wishes and Messages for Gandhi Jayanti 2025

As the nation celebrates, here are some heartfelt messages to share:

• “On this Gandhi Jayanti, let us be inspired by Bapu’s vision of peace, unity, and non-violence.”

• “May truth and simplicity guide our lives. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2025!”

• “Let us honour the man who taught the world the strength of peace and compassion.”

• “Peace is mankind’s greatest weapon—let’s embrace it today and always.”