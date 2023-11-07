Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat focuses on sustainable tourism

Hyderabad: Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has once again started Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat at the serene waters of Chambal River near Gandhi Sagar Dam in Mandsaur district of the State. It offers an unforgettable blend of adventure and leisure for tourists from near and far. The mega event started from 27th October 2023 with interactive B2B sessions during the initial days.

This year, the event promises an array of land, water, and air activities, along with an assortment of recreational activities, indoor sports, cultural workshops, and the opportunity to indulge in a luxurious glamping experience at the tent city from 2nd November 2023 onwards. Nestled in the heart of Madhya Pradesh, this is the much-anticipated event on the State's cultural and adventure calendar.

The Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat promises to be an unforgettable experience for adventure enthusiasts and culture lovers. The event not only promotes adventure and relaxation but also focuses on sustainable tourism and preserving the pristine environment of the region. The organisers have taken measures to minimise the event's ecological footprint, ensuring that it remains an eco-friendly event.

Celebrated on the backwaters of the Gandhi Sagar Dam in the borders of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, this annual event takes place in one of India's most scenic and tranquil locations. One of the event’s highlights is the wide range of adventure activities that it offers. Visitors can take part in thrilling land, water, and air adventures.

Land activities include cycling, rope course, jungle safaris, night jungle walk, air gun shooting, paintball, trekking and star gazing, providing opportunities for adrenaline aficionados and nature enthusiasts alike. Water activities such as kayaking, jet skiing and speed boating let guests enjoy the beauty of the backwaters while engaging in water sports.

For those who crave adventure in the sky, there are options for para sailing, hot-air ballooning and para motoring. As night falls, the clear skies over the Gandhi Sagar Dam make for an ideal setting for star gazing. The guests can gather around bonfires, share stories, and make memories under the canopy of stars, creating a truly magical atmosphere.

To cater to the diverse interests of tourists, there are indoor sports and cultural workshops featuring local art forms, music, and dance. This is an opportunity for tourists to immerse themselves in the rich heritage and culture of MP.

For a taste of luxury amidst the natural beauty, the Gandhi Sagar Forest Retreat introduces a tent city, featuring 50 high-quality tents for visitors to relax and rejuvenate. Each tent offers a unique glamping experience, combining the comforts of a hotel with the tranquillity of the great outdoors.

The airports at – Udaipur, Rajasthan (230 km), Indore, MP (310 km), and Bhopal, MP (330 km) are closer to the location; and the railway stations at – Bhawani Mandi, Rajasthan (40 km), Kota, Rajasthan (104 km), and Mandsaur, MP (140 km) are nearer to it.