Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Know Mantras to Chant According to Your Zodiac Sign

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most important festivals of India, which is celebrated by devotees with the utmost religious zeal and enthusiasm. This is one of those festivals that is celebrated throughout the country. Ganesh Chaturthi is also called Vinayaka Chaturthi and is a 10-day festive gala full of happiness, food and celebrations. According to the Hindu religion, the elephant-headed deity, Lord Ganesha, is believed to visit the Earth for ten days and bless his devotees with prosperity and wisdom.

Ganesh Chaturthi begins on Bhadrapada's fourth day (Chaturthi tithi) (August-September). This year, it will start on September 18 and end on September 28.

According to religious beliefs, Lord Ganesha is worshipped before starting any auspicious work. Ganpati is believed to remove all obstacles from the path of devotees of him. During these ten days, he will be worshipped daily according to the rituals. According to astrology, if a person, according to his zodiac sign, chants particular mantras/prayers of Lord Ganesha, then Ganpati blesses the person and helps him get rid of obstacles. Here are Lord Ganesha's mantras for all zodiac signs.

Aries: People born under the zodiac sign of Aries should chant the Om Vakratundaya Hom mantra on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi to bring happiness and prosperity.

Taurus: Taurus people should chant the Om Hee Green Hee mantra to solve their problems.

Gemini: People born under the zodiac sign of Gemini should chant the mantra Om Ganga Ganapataye Namah or Shri Ganeshaya Namah and also worship Goddess Lakshmi.

Cancer: Om Vakratundaya Hoon or Om Varadaaya Namah is the mantra for Cancerians.

Leo: Leo zodiac should chant Om Sumangalaye Namah mantra daily during Ganesh Chaturthi to solve his problems.

Virgo: Virgo zodiac signs should religiously chant the Om Chintamanya Namah mantra. They should also worship Goddess Lakshmi.

Libra: People with the zodiac sign Libra should chant the Om Vakratundaya Namah mantra to seek blessings from the Lord.

Scorpio: Scorpios should chant the mantra of Om Namo Bhagwate Gajannaya.

Sagittarius: Sagittarians should chant the Om Gana Ganapate mantra daily during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Capricorn: Om Gam Namah is the prayer song for those born under the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

Aquarius: People of the Aquarius zodiac should chant the Om Gana Muktaye Phat mantra.

Pisces: Pisces people should chant the mantra Om Gan Ganpataye Namah or Om Antrikshay Swaha.