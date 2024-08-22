Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date, History, Significance, and Celebrations

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav, is one of the most celebrated Hindu festivals, observed with great enthusiasm and devotion across India. This 10-day festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. Here’s everything you need to know about Ganesh Chaturthi 2024, including its date, history, significance, and the way it is celebrated.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Date and Timing

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of Shukla Paksha (the waxing phase of the moon). The festival typically lasts for 10 days, concluding with Ganesh Visarjan, the immersion of Lord Ganesha's idol. In 2024, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on Saturday, September 7, while the day of Ganesh Visarjan will be observed on Tuesday, September 17. The auspicious time for the Ganesh Chaturthi Puja this year is from 11:03 AM to 1:34 PM.

The Legend and Significance of Ganesh Chaturthi

The story behind Ganesh Chaturthi dates back to the time when Goddess Parvati created Lord Ganesha from sandalwood paste. She appointed him to guard the entrance while she took a bath. Unaware of this arrangement, Lord Shiva encountered the young Ganesha standing guard and, in a fit of rage, beheaded him when Ganesha refused to let him pass. Upon realizing that the boy was Parvati's creation, a distraught Lord Shiva ordered his followers to bring back the head of the first living being they encountered. They returned with the head of a baby elephant, which was then placed on Ganesha's body, reviving him.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a deeply significant festival for Hindus, symbolizing new beginnings and the removal of obstacles. Lord Ganesha is revered as the god of intellect and prosperity, and devotees believe that worshiping him can lead to wisdom, success, and good fortune. It is common for people to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings before embarking on new ventures, be it a wedding, exam, or a new job.

How Ganesh Chaturthi is Celebrated

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with great fervor across India, particularly in Maharashtra, Telangana, and Karnataka. Cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad become hubs of celebration during this time. Devotees bring home beautifully crafted idols of Lord Ganesha, which are worshiped for varying durations—ranging from one and a half days to ten days.

The festival begins with the "Sthapana" or installation of the idol, followed by daily prayers, rituals, and offerings. Devotees also observe fasts and prepare special sweets like Modak, which is believed to be Lord Ganesha’s favorite. The celebrations culminate with Ganesh Visarjan, where the idols are immersed in water bodies amidst grand processions. The air is filled with the chants of "Ganapati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya" as devotees bid farewell to their beloved deity, with hopes of his return the following year.

Ganesh Chaturthi is not just a religious festival; it is a cultural event that unites communities, bringing people together in celebration and devotion.