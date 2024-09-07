Live
- Police will implement court orders, seek legal advice: Bihar DGP on Anant Singh's case
- How eating junk food regularly can make you nutrient deficient
- Paryushan Parva 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Significance, Jain Recipes, and Food Guidelines
- India ACC battery manufacturing to woo $9 bn investment in 5 years, create 50K jobs
- Trackman Prevents Major Train Disaster on Konkan Railway
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Shree Ganesh Bhajans and Devotional Songs to Elevate the Festive Spirit
- Telangana Govt. transfers IPS Transfers, CV Anand appointed as Hyderabad CP
- Apple Glowtime Event 2024: How to Watch iPhone 16 Series Launch Live and All Details
- MLA Special Pujas in Singapore
- Best Budget-Friendly QLED Smart TVs Under Rs 35000
Just In
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Shree Ganesh Bhajans and Devotional Songs to Elevate the Festive Spirit
Ganesh Chaturthi is a time of grand celebration, devotion, and unity, where families gather to honor Lord Ganesha, seeking blessings for wisdom and prosperity.
Ganesh Chaturthi is a time of grand celebration, devotion, and unity, where families gather to honor Lord Ganesha, seeking blessings for wisdom and prosperity. This year, the festival will be observed from September 7 to September 17, 2024. In addition to rituals, food, and decorations, playing the right bhajans is essential for creating the perfect festive ambiance. Below is a curated list of devotional songs to enhance your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations:
1. Jai Ganesh Deva
A staple in every Ganesh Chaturthi playlist, this classic bhajan is revered for its calming effect on devotees. Sung by Anuradha Paudwal and composed by Arun Paudwal, it beautifully glorifies Lord Ganesha and his divine attributes. This soothing track sets a peaceful tone and is a must-have for any Ganesh Utsav gathering.
2. Mourya Re Bappa Mourya Re
This energetic and devotional track, sung by Prahlad Shinde, repeats Lord Ganesha’s name in a rhythmic chant, evoking deep devotion. It’s an essential addition to your bhajan collection, perfect for bringing an enthusiastic spirit to the celebrations.
3. Hey Gajanan Padharo
Anuradha Paudwal’s soulful voice makes this bhajan ideal for welcoming Lord Ganesha into your home. Playing this track as you bring the Ganesh idol and start your rituals sets the tone for the ten-day festival, creating a serene and devotional atmosphere.
4. Sukhkarta Dukhharta
Sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, this iconic bhajan speaks of Lord Ganesha’s protective and benevolent presence. It emphasizes how worshipping him can bring happiness, prosperity, and remove life’s obstacles. This track is perfect for playing during daily prayers throughout the festival.
5. Ekadantaya Vakratundaya Gauri Tanaya
This powerful devotional song, performed by Shankar Mahadevan, praises Lord Ganesha by highlighting his various forms, including Ekdantaya, which refers to his single-tusked elephant head. The strong melody of this song fills the air with spiritual energy, making it ideal for deep prayer sessions.
6. Ganesh Chalisa
Another gem sung by Anuradha Paudwal and composed by Shekhar Sen, the Ganesh Chalisa is known for bringing prosperity and removing obstacles from one’s path. This soulful track can be played during rituals, family gatherings, or aarti ceremonies, adding a classical touch to the celebration. It’s a great choice to include in your daily worship during the festival.
These devotional songs will create the perfect spiritual ambiance for your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, filling your home with devotion and joy.