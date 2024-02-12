Ganesha Jayanti 2024 Date, significance, puja muhurat, rituals and all you need to know about the auspicious occasion

Ganesha Jayanti, the birth date of Lord Ganesha, holds immense significance in Hindu culture. Celebrated on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Magh, this auspicious day marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the revered son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Throughout Maharashtra and the Konkan coast, devotees observe this occasion with great fervour and devotion, believing that Lord Ganesha blesses them abundantly on this day. Let's delve into the date, significance, puja muhurat, rituals, and everything you need to know about Ganesha Jayanti 2024.

Date and Timings:



This year, Ganesha Jayanti falls on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings and puja muhurat for the occasion are as follows:

• Ganesha Jayanti Puja Muhurat: 11:29 AM to 01:42 PM (Duration: 02 Hours 14 Mins)

• Time to Avoid Moon Sighting (Previous Day): 05:44 PM to 08:58 PM, February 12 (Duration: 03 Hours 14 Mins)

• Time to Avoid Moon Sighting: 09:18 AM to 10:04 PM (Duration: 12 Hours 46 Mins)

• Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 05:44 PM on February 12, 2024

• Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 02:41 PM on February 13, 2024

Significance of Ganesha Jayanti:

Ganesha Jayanti, also known as Magha Shukla Chaturthi, commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, the revered deity known as the remover of obstacles and the god of wisdom and intellect. Devotees from all corners of India and beyond offer prayers and perform rituals seeking blessings for prosperity, success, and the removal of obstacles in their lives. It's a time for introspection, prayer, and seeking celestial guidance, marking the beginning of new endeavours and the pursuit of enlightenment and fulfillment.

Rituals of Ganesha Jayanti:



• Early in the morning, devotees cleanse their homes and take a holy bath to purify themselves.

• They then adorn clean attire and commence the worship rituals of Lord Ganesha.

• An idol or picture of Lord Ganesha is placed in a designated area as a symbol of reverence.

• Devotees apply powdered sindoor and turmeric as part of the worship rituals.

• Cow dung is offered as a sacred form of worship to Lord Ganesha.

• Special meals, known as Til, are prepared and offered to Lord Ganesha, following which it is shared among devotees.

• Many individuals observe fasts during the day and break them during the designated tithi period.

Ganesha Jayanti is not just a religious celebration but also a time for spiritual reflection, renewal, and seeking divine blessings for a prosperous and obstacle-free life journey. As devotees come together to honour the birth of Lord Ganesha, they reinforce their faith and commitment to leading a life guided by wisdom, intellect, and spiritual enlightenment.