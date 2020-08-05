Gauhar Khan loses 3.5 kilos in 20 days
Actress Gauhar Khan has lost 3.5 kilos in just 20 days. Taking to Instagram, Gauhar posted a picture of her "lean" look.
"Orange and the New black. I've lost 3.5 kgs in 20 days ! Loving this lean look," she captioned the image, in which she is seen sporting an orange tank top.
Netizens were impressed with Gauhar's transformation.
A user commented, "I think you lost weight due to continuous up down from Bombay to Pune."
Responding to the user, Gauhar wrote: "kinda true".
Gauhar travelled to Pune last month to take care of her ailing father, who reportedly underwent surgery at hospital there.
