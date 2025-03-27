Gaurang Doshi Drops 2025’s Biggest Anthem

After setting new benchmarks with back-to-back global hits, celebrated producer Gaurang Doshi is back in the spotlight with another monumental release. His latest offering, Rolla Rolla, is already making waves as the ultimate anthem of 2025. Released under the banner of Phoenixx Music Global, the track is a powerhouse collaboration featuring international heavyweights French Montana, Mohamed Ramadan, Jasmine Sandlas, and DJ Shadow Dubai.

Gaurang Doshi, widely known for his bold, genre-defying collaborations, has yet again proven why he is considered a pioneer in blending diverse musical landscapes. Building on the success of his previous blockbuster tracks — the chart-smashing Rich Life featuring Guru Randhawa and Rick Ross, and the high-energy Casanova with YoYo Honey Singh and Lil Pump — Doshi’s vision with Rolla Rolla is to unite global cultures through music.

Talking about the project, Gaurang Doshi shares, “Music has no boundaries. After the incredible global response to my past tracks, I wanted to raise the bar. Bringing together talents like French Montana’s rap finesse, Mohamed Ramadan’s magnetic Middle Eastern vibe, Jasmine Sandlas’ Punjabi fire, and the EDM brilliance of DJ Shadow Dubai was a dream realized. Rolla Rolla is more than a song; it’s a celebration of unity, energy, and sound.”

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ruel DausanVarindani and co-produced by Niti Agarwal, the music video of Rolla Rolla is a vibrant visual treat that perfectly complements its infectious beats. The musical arrangement is further elevated by the contributions of Rusha &Blizza, adding layers of melody that make the track truly unforgettable.

Adding to the buzz, the artists themselves have expressed their excitement about the project. French Montana remarked, “I’m thrilled to be part of Rolla Rolla. It’s a universal anthem that’s going to get everyone moving.” Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan praised the collaboration, saying, “The energy of this track is contagious. It’s a perfect blend of East and West.” Jasmine Sandlas called the track “a bridge between Bollywood and the global music scene,” while DJ Shadow Dubai confidently declared it “the party anthem for every generation.”

This release solidifies Phoenixx Music Global’s reputation as an industry trailblazer, with Gaurang Doshi’s creative leadership and Madhu Bhandari’s strong backing pushing boundaries in the global music space.

Available now on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, Rolla Rolla is set to dominate airwaves and dance floors alike, offering listeners a thrilling fusion of hip-hop, Bollywood beats, EDM, and world music influences.