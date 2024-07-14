Get Ready for an Eventful July at Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad

If you're looking forward to a fun and engaging July, Inorbit Mall Cyberabad is your one-stop destination! The mall is gearing up to host a lineup of exciting events and activities for its patrons, including musical weekends, artistic workshops, shop and win (T&C apply), and free caricature sessions.

The mall is organizing musical weekends on July 14th, 27th, and 28th, starting from 6:00 pm onwards. Patrons also have the opportunity to unleash their artistic side at the free Resin Art Workshop scheduled for July 20th and July 21st at the mall's new atrium, starting at 5:00 pm. To participate, just register through IN Rewards (https://inrewards.inorbit.in/home), and you’re in!

A mall trip is never truly complete without retail therapy, and Shop and Win makes it even more exciting! Shoppers have until July 21st to submit their bills for a chance to win exciting rewards. Adding to the excitement, on July 21st, those who shop above Rs. 3000 will receive a complimentary caricature at the main atrium, starting from 5:00 pm onwards. The mega winner of the contest will be announced on July 21st, and the felicitation ceremony will take place on July 28th, 5:00 pm.

That’s not all, for techies and fashion enthusiasts alike, Samsung has launched its latest products, now available for pre-booking at the Samsung Experience store on level 2 at the mall. Additionally, Dyson has introduced the Dyson Air Stat, one of the most awaited launches, now exclusively available at the Dyson Store also on level 2.

So block your calendar, the fun is about to begin!