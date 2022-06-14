Global Wind Day 2022: History, themes and significance

On 15th June Global Wind Day is celebrated across the world, annually and it is marked as a day of discovering the possibilities of wind power. It is a day for discovering wind, its power and the possibilities it holds to reshape our energy systems.

This day is dedicated to learn about wind energy and its potential to reshape energy systems, decarbonizing economies and boosting employment as well as growth. The purpose of this day is to increase public knowledge of wind energy and its uses.

On this day, people across the world celebrate the significance of wind energy and how it can change the world.

Wind energy is viable alternative to fossil fuel since it is abundant, renewable, broadly spread, clean, emit no greenhouses gases while in operation and requires minimal land.

Wind energy also generates employment. Wind turbine service technicians are the 2nd fastest growing vocation in the United States. Many other countries, in addition to the United States are making use of these advantages. China, Germany, India, Spain, the United Kingdom and Brazil are among the world's leading wind energy producers.

Advantages

1. It is one of the most cost-efficient energy sources

2. The above energy is renewable source which would never run out

3. Wind energy is a clean energy source, since it is not reliant on fossil fuels such as coal.

History

1. In the year, 2007, the European Wind Energy Association (EWEA) organized the 1st wind day

2. In 2009, the EWEA joined forces with the Global Wind Energy council (GWEC) and made it a worldwide event.

3. In recent years, Wind Europe and the GWEC have organized the day together.

4. In 2012, the organization sponsored a photo competition. People around the world were encouraged to enter photos that best captured the theme for the year. Recent themes have included "The Wind in Mind" and Future Wind".

Theme

Global Wind Day 2022 is based on the theme is celebrate to enjoy the benefits of Wind energy and providing education to the individuals about the power and potential of wind energy to change the world.

Significance

With the threat of global warming approaching, it is more significant than ever to make optimal use of energy sources such as wind. As per the globalwinday.org wind energy is now a mature and widely used technology.

In the previous year, the wind industry installed more than the gas and coal sectors combined in the EU. It also has the installed capacity to power 87million households or 15% of the region's electrical demand. With such potential, the significance of day increases enormously, as more people must be aware of the advantages of wind energy. This initiative is a collaboration between several nations.