GNU Partners with Intellipaat to Launch Industry-Integrated B.Tech Programs

Guru Nanak University (GNU), Hyderabad, has signed an MoU with Intellipaat School of Technology to introduce a B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering with a specialization in AI & ML.

The program blends academic rigor with hands-on industry exposure, live projects, and a paid final-year internship. CEO Diwakar Chittora highlighted the program’s focus on job-readiness, while GNU Vice Chancellor Dr. H.S. Saini praised its industry-aligned curriculum.

Students will benefit from expert-led modules, guest faculty from IITs and NITs, and global placement support—marking a major step toward future-ready education at GNU.