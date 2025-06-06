Live
- Despite police denying permission, Congress leaders in government exerted pressure: R Ashoka
- Stampede case: Cricket body files writ petition in HC challenging K’taka govt's FIR
- SC allows NBE to schedule NEET-PG 2025 exam on August 3
- Diljit Dosanjh shares devotional reflections from Golden Temple on 41st anniversary of Operation Bluestar
- Telangana govt. decides to hold cabinet meetings twice a month
- Gill has a chance to build a collective culture in new-look Indian team, says Chopra
- Accelerating Climate Action: How Indian Innovators Are Driving Sustainability on World Environment Day
- HDFC Bank Hits One-Year High as RBI Cuts Repo Rate to Boost Credit Growth
- Consumer Choice Center Advocates for Significant Revisions to WHO Governance and Operations Amidst Approval of Increased Mandatory Membership
- Union Minister Oram assured support for tribal development: Tripura Minister Debbarma
GNU Partners with Intellipaat to Launch Industry-Integrated B.Tech Programs
Highlights
Guru Nanak University (GNU), Hyderabad, has signed an MoU with Intellipaat School of Technology to introduce a B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering with a specialization in AI & ML.
Guru Nanak University (GNU), Hyderabad, has signed an MoU with Intellipaat School of Technology to introduce a B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering with a specialization in AI & ML.
The program blends academic rigor with hands-on industry exposure, live projects, and a paid final-year internship. CEO Diwakar Chittora highlighted the program’s focus on job-readiness, while GNU Vice Chancellor Dr. H.S. Saini praised its industry-aligned curriculum.
Students will benefit from expert-led modules, guest faculty from IITs and NITs, and global placement support—marking a major step toward future-ready education at GNU.
Next Story