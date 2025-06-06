  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Life Style

GNU Partners with Intellipaat to Launch Industry-Integrated B.Tech Programs

GNU Partners with Intellipaat to Launch Industry-Integrated B.Tech Programs
x
Highlights

Guru Nanak University (GNU), Hyderabad, has signed an MoU with Intellipaat School of Technology to introduce a B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering with a specialization in AI & ML.

Guru Nanak University (GNU), Hyderabad, has signed an MoU with Intellipaat School of Technology to introduce a B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering with a specialization in AI & ML.

The program blends academic rigor with hands-on industry exposure, live projects, and a paid final-year internship. CEO Diwakar Chittora highlighted the program’s focus on job-readiness, while GNU Vice Chancellor Dr. H.S. Saini praised its industry-aligned curriculum.

Students will benefit from expert-led modules, guest faculty from IITs and NITs, and global placement support—marking a major step toward future-ready education at GNU.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick