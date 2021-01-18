Go Swadeshi’, a handloom extravaganza by GoCoop from 20th to 24th January

GoCoop, India's first online marketplace for handlooms and crafts will host a new edition of handloom exhibition 'Go Swadeshi' showcasing a wide range of exquisite and authentic handloom sarees, fabrics, dress materials, stoles, dupattas, menswear, home décor and accessory products by weavers and artisans from across India.

The 5 day event will begin from 20th-24th January,2021 to be held at Shilpakala Kalyana Mantapa, Phase 3, JP Nagar, Bannerghatta Road,Bangalore is aimed at helping artisans wade through the pandemic and reinstate the pride in hand-spun, hand-woven and handcrafted products.

The disrupted supply chain due to COVID-19, has made it extremely difficult for weavers and artisans to sustain. 'Go Swadeshi' by Gocoop is aimed at supporting artisans market their products and help the sector recover from the impact of the pandemic and also offer the latest collection to our customers. To facilitate safe shopping, all safety measures are being put in place for the wellbeing of artisans and also customers visiting the event.

Go Swadeshi has a perfect mix of contemporary and traditional handlooms with the best of collection by weavers from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. From the exquisite silk sarees of Karnataka, vibrant Bengal Jamdanis & Tangail sarees to the subtle elegance of Maheshwaris & Chanderis, the collection at Go Swadeshi will surprise you with choices. Along with beautiful weaves and designs, you also get to pick from a range of timeless classics like Narayanpet, Pochampally & Odisha Ikats and Tussar sarees.

The exhibition also has a handwoven range of fabrics, apparel, home furnishings, menswear as well as accessories. If you love all things handmade, treat yourself to a variety of unique weaves, crafts and handcrafted jewellery which is a special part of our collection.

The event showcases the rich handloom tradition of India and gives a unique opportunity for weavers and artisans to sell their produce directly to consumers and customers get to craft a style statement going Swadeshi.

Visit 'Go Swadeshi' exhibition and shop to add a touch of handloom magic to your wardrobe.