GoCoop Presents ‘the goodloom collective’ - A celebration of Indian Weaves

GoCoop, India's pioneering global marketplace for weavers and artisans, presents 'the good loom collective’, a curated collection of premium Indian weaves presented by 40+ artisan partners from across the country. The event will be held from November 4th to 8th at Kalinga Cultural Hall, Banjara Hills.

‘The goodloom’ by GoCoop celebrates the richness of Indian weaves with a thoughtful approach towards the craft, artisans, and the environment. ‘The goodloom’ is an outcome of gocoop’s passion towards the rich craft heritage, exquisite craftsmanship and contemporary design.

GoCoop’s new initiative ‘the goodloom collective’ brings together artisans representing various regions of India. Each product in the collection is 100% authentic, and each artisan partner is thoughtfully chosen to align with the brand's mission of a socially conscious lifestyle. ‘The goodloom collective’ will feature some of the best craft entrepreneurs, designers, artisans, cooperatives, NGO/ social enterprises that have been contributing towards a sustainable craft community. GoCoop’s artisan partners will showcase products that are authentic, craft-based and good for the customers, artisans, and the environment.

The collective presents a premium collection of handloom sarees, apparels, dupattas, stoles, home furnishings, fabrics, and more, featuring designs from Banaras, Kanchipuram, Pochampally, Venkatagiri, Gadwal, Odisha, Gujarat, Bengal, Himachal, and other significant clusters across the country. The authenticity and quality of products are a priority, and all items are offered at fair prices from diverse regions of India.

Join 'the good loom collective' and be part of this movement that celebrates the beauty of Indian weaves

What: The goodloom collective

Where: Kalinga Cultural Hall, Road No. 12, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

When: November 4th to 8th

Time: 11AM to 8PM