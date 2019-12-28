Good Bye 2019 Welcome 2020: Let's begin the 2020 NYE party in Hyderabad

If Hyderabad is famous for its food, its as famous for its never-ending parties and in New Year you would be lured in for so many venues, finding it hard to make a choice. But you need the right kind of budget to have a good time and you don't have to spend a lot to have a good time.

It's that time of the year again when you take some time off from your busy schedule and party with all your friends and family but the question lies as to where you would find the perfect venue. Perhaps after the excitement of Christmas still hangs on you and you would need to find the venue that would make your night a memorable one, where you can wear a nice dress and click pictures to show off at some of the unforgettable New Year parties across town.

Five Star Hotels

Taj Deccan

Where: #Taj Deccan #Banjara HIlls road no1, Hyderabad

Call: 9291551917

Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli





You can't let New's Year Eve go by without a celebration. So ring in the new year with a fabulous retro party and get some of your friends to the party. Enjoy a lavish spread with live band.



Where: Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli, Road No 2, IT Park

Call: 8886218855, 8886051177

New Year's Eve – The Park Hotel, Hyderabad





Get ready to welcome 2020 and bid goodbye to 2019 in The Park style.



Scintillating, sensuous and glamorous, that's how we do it! Join the ultimate New year bash with the one and only party destination The Park Hyderabad!

Where: 22 Rajbhavan Road, Somajiguda, Hyderabad

Call: 8010698698

Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre

Retro vibes with your favourite tribe!





An evening of splendid fun, exotic cocktails and sumptuous food.



Say hello to the New Year in panache at Marriott Hyderabad.

Where: Tank Bund Road, Opposite Hussain Sagar Lake, Hyderabad

Call: 7042891100

New Year Eve at Radisson Blu Plaza





Radisson Hyderabad Hitec City is thriving up your fun, this New Year! 3 Destinations & 1 Celebration are bound to give you a memorable time. Celebrate New Year in style! Special food and stay packages available.



Where: Radisson Blu Plaza, First Floor, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Call: 919870276805

Novotel Hyderabad Airport





VIBE2020 is an extravagant New Years bash, all set to originate as Hyderabad's Biggest Destination 2020 NYE Party. #JVSquare Group along with #VHonk Digital Media & Marketing prepare grounds to organize this rising sensation with the support of #Eventhral events, at #Novotel Hyderabad Airport, this 31st of December.



Stag Entries, Group Tables, Cabanas and Rooms facilities are available for booking.

The combination of a Music Concert along with DJ, combined with Unlimited Food & Drinks is sure to reserve the real #VIBE of a New Year Celebration.

Where: Near Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad

Call: 8010674674

Leonia Holistic Destination





Dance to the beats of electrifying live music by the sensational artists – Rupali Jagga Aditya Iyengar and Mounima ChandraBhatla and groove the night away this #NewYear2019 at #LeoniaResorts.



Let the Countdown begin!

Where: Ivy League International School Road, Bommaraspet, Shameerpet, Ranga Reddy District Hyderabad

Call: 04066400000

Le Meridien





Discover the best way to kick off your New Year in grand style. Welcome 2020 in the most exciting way by setting the dance floor ablaze with the best music, accompanied by the quintessential blend of flavorful delicacies and the finest cocktails.



Pubs, Bars, Lounges

Cyberabad Pub Exchange

Bring in 2020 with UNLIMITED Food, Drinks, Music, DANCE and Games only at CYBERABAD PUB EXCHANGE with the high of DJ Kailash | Pikki- Shiney, Photo Booth | Dance Floor | Prizes & Contests | Midnight Countdown…..

Get high at the super-Awesome Carnival party! 8 PM ONWARDS.

COUPLE PACKAGE Rs. 3999/-

-UNLIMITED IMFL DRINKS + JUICES + MOCKTAILS + SOFT DRINKS

-UNLIMITED 3+3 STARTERS WITH LAVISH BUFFET

STAG, strict on Profile- Rs. 2499/-

-UNLIMITED IMPORTED LIQUOR + JUICES + MOCKTAILS + SOFT DRINKS

-UNLIMITED 3+3 STARTERS WITH LAVISH BUFFET

KIDS AT RS 999

Unlimited buffet + Soft Beverages + Games

Inclusive of all Taxes

Where: L5, Inorbit Mall, Hitec City, Hyderabad

Call: 9870276803

10 Downing Street





Bringing you a night of celebration this #NewYearEve- The #PAT2020Bash. #PartyAt10D and let the countdown begin as #DJSaurav takes you to a all new high!



Where: 10 Downing Street, 10, Ground Floor, My Home Tycoon, Begumpet, Hyderabad

Call: 04029800266, 9100832999, 9100843999, 9866000078.

SKYHY Terrace & Lounge

DJ PULSE for new year 2020 @ skyhy Live book your passes early to get good discounts.

Where: Floor No: 5, Sri Tirumala Platinum, Opp Gachibowli flyover,Gachibowli, Hyderabad

Call: 9100089944,9100089940

Rendezvous Mindspace

Rendezvous MindSpace is back with New Year celebration NYE 2020.

Just come and celebrate this Grand New Year Party with your family & loved one's at Rendezvous Mind space with DJ FLOZA DJ Night Party filled with biggest Bollywood entertainment.

Mark your calendar this [email protected] Mind space, bring your appetite and your thirst for a big blow out you have Never come across!

Where: Raheja IT Park, Hyderabad

Call: 09502506789

Skyzone

"Sky Zone Hyderabad" – India's first trampoline glow jump park brings you a unique event where you can welcome the new year not just by taking a resolution but by actually doing it.

Celebrate the final hours of 2019, indoor with trampoline attractions, amidst neon glow lights, DJ Music, snacking delicious food varieties, shine bright and welcome New Year on a thrilling night.

Where: H.no, 8-78, Shankarpalli – Hyderabad Road, Kokapet

Call: 09357112233

Country Club, Begumpet

New Year Eve 2020 @Country Club!! Get the new year ringing with Live Singers, Emcee, Bollywood Music – DJ, Fashion Show, Dance Performances, New Year Countdown, Tattoo Stall, Magic Show, Best Couple Awards, Selfie Photo booth, Continuous Fireworks.

Where: Main Lawns , Country Club , Begumpet , Hyderabad

Call: 9948089528

Over The Moon

Celebrate New Year's Eve & Bring in 2020 in the most Luxurious way with some Exclusive Striking Skyline views and Indulge in pure Luxury with Unlimited imported Drink packages along with three different stages to party in with Multiple genres of music .

We are bringing down Ellie Prohan From UK, Having performed for some of the biggest festivals in the world like Wireless, Reading, Glastonbury, Strawberry & Creams, Sunburn along with some top names in the music scene like DJ Snake, The Chainsmokers, Sigala and many more. Her energetic shows induce the audience with euphoric #dance floor power,

" Three Venues one Party Destination "





OTM – Belting out some New Mixes of House & Edm Dance Music



Junoon Club – Dance to the Tunes of the best of Bollywood Music

High – Party under the Stars with Cool Breeze, Martinis & Cocktails

A one Night Stay at hotel Daspalla with Complimentary Breakfast & Late Checkout

– We have Got UK's Finest Ellie Prohan (who have performed along side some big names and big festivals) Smashing Commercial R&B – EDM – House – Hiphop Music

– Along Side we've also got DJ NIG who will be taking you on a Bollywood Spree with some Smashing Desi music

– Unlimited Imported Spirits & Curated Cocktails by our Mixologist

– A Lavish Menu with Dishes ranging from continental to Indian

– Stunning Decor & Surprises

– Safe in house Valet parking – with Drivers & Cabs on Demand

– Table Service & Private Stewards

Where: 8th Floor, Daspalla Hotel, Road No. 37, Beside Bajaj Electronics, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Call: 7032686862, 9866750077

Soda Bottle Opener Wala

Welcome 2020 in our style, Bawa Style… Join in for the new year bash with DJ Rocky… and lots of cheer.

Where: Unit 4, Ground Floor, Niharika Jubilee One, Road No. 1, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad